Singapore Rolls Out N95 Masks As Haze Worsens

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (NNN) -- Singapore has begun the phased distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable residents as one-hour PM2.5 fine particulate matter readings hit very high levels on Wednesday amid worsening haze conditions.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said one-hour PM2.5 concentrations ranged from 139 to 251 as of 4 pm, with haze conditions continuing to deteriorate amid dry weather.

The one-hour PM2.5 reading represents the hourly average concentration of fine particulate matter in the air.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. It is the dominant pollutant during haze episodes and poses health risks.

“N95 masks will be made available progressively at the designated collection points and may not be immediately available at all locations.

“The vending machines are being progressively deployed across the island from this evening, and stocks at all collection points will be replenished progressively and regularly,” NEA said in an advisory on Wednesday.

It also said air-conditioned rooms at community clubs and selected Residents' Committee and Residents' Network Centres had been designated as haze shelters.

“Members of the public can seek respite from the haze at these shelters,” it added.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) forecast across the republic remained in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range, with dense smoke haze expected to continue drifting towards the island overnight and into Thursday.

“Dense smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was observed drifting towards Singapore under the prevailing southeasterly winds. Smoke haze was also observed over Sumatra,” NEA said.

As of 5 pm, the 24-hour PSI stood at 175 in the west region, 166 in the central region, 164 in the east, 148 in the south and 121 in the north.

The 24-hour PSI forms the basis of NEA's daily health advisories. Readings of 101 to 200 are classified as unhealthy, those of 201 to 300 as very unhealthy, and readings above 300 as hazardous.

--NNN