Airstrikes Target Yemen’s Western Hodeidah Province
(MENAFN) Ten airstrikes struck Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah province on Tuesday, targeting the Ras Isa area, according to reports from a pro-government Yemeni television channel.
The channel said the attacks hit the area in a post published on X, the US-based social media platform. No further details were immediately provided about potential casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to a Yemeni government official and the Houthis. The attacks marked a separate round of strikes targeting the group’s positions in the country.
The reported attacks come amid continued military activity in Yemen, where clashes and air operations have repeatedly affected several areas of the country.
The channel said the attacks hit the area in a post published on X, the US-based social media platform. No further details were immediately provided about potential casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to a Yemeni government official and the Houthis. The attacks marked a separate round of strikes targeting the group’s positions in the country.
The reported attacks come amid continued military activity in Yemen, where clashes and air operations have repeatedly affected several areas of the country.
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