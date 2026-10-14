MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Big Gold Announces the Passing of CEO Scott Walters

October 14, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Big Gold Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Big Gold Inc.

"Scott was an extraordinary person. Over many decades, he was a leader in business and a visionary in everything that he took on, and Big Gold was fortunate to benefit from that. His passion, integrity, and devotion transformed our business and inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him," said Glenn Thibeault, Lead Director. "On behalf of our entire Board, we extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Scott's family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time."

To ensure operational continuity and in accordance with Big Gold's bylaws, the Board of Directors has appointed The Honorable Glenn Thibeault, E.C.O., a current member of the Board, as Lead Director, effective immediately. Mr. Thibeault will work with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Alex Pekurar, to oversee day-to-day operations. The Board of Directors will initiate a search to identify and appoint a Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. The Board is committed to identifying a qualified leader with the experience and strategic vision to execute the Company's long-term objectives and create sustainable shareholder value.

The Company remains committed to honoring Scott's legacy, and the Board will keep shareholders updated on exploration, corporate activities, and the succession process.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: .

For more information, please contact investor relations at ....

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

The Honourable Glenn Thibeault E.C.O

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.







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Source: Big Gold Inc.