IP Services Announces Expanded Focus On Executive Cybersecurity And AI Governance Under Scott Alldridge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IP Services Expands Executive Cybersecurity Strategy, Integrating AI Governance, Zero Trust, and Compliance to Address Growing Business Risks

Eugene, Oregon, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Services is announcing its expanded strategic focus on executive cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, compliance, and risk advisory in October 2026, bringing these areas together to help organizations address technology risks at the leadership level. Under the leadership of Scott Alldridg, Founder, President & CEO of IP Service, Co-Founder & President of IT Process Institute (ITPI, and author of the VisibleOps® series, the company is aligning its cybersecurity capabilities with the governance and oversight considerations facing modern organizations.







The announcement reflects the growing need for businesses to evaluate AI adoption alongside cybersecurity controls, regulatory obligations, and operational accountability. Drawing on more than 30 years of technology and cybersecurity leadership, Alldridge is focused on helping CEOs, boards, and executive teams understand how these issues intersect with business continuity, risk management, and organizational performance.

Rather than focusing exclusively on traditional managed security services, IP Services combines 24/7 cybersecurity operations, Zero Trust principles, compliance support, virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services, and practical AI governance. The objective is to help organizations move beyond deploying security technologies toward establishing appropriate oversight, evaluating risk, and maintaining visibility into how technology-related controls operate across the business.

Bringing Cybersecurity and AI Governance Together

As organizations introduce AI into business operations, they face questions that extend beyond implementation, including how to protect sensitive information, establish accountability, manage access, and oversee the use of emerging technologies. These considerations add another dimension to the cybersecurity and compliance responsibilities already managed by business leaders.

IP Services has focused on developing and partnering with cybersecurity technology providers to help organizations strengthen their security posture. Its expanded focus connects these cybersecurity capabilities with AI governance practices intended to support more structured oversight as organizations evaluate and deploy AI solutions.

The approach brings together security operations, Zero Trust, compliance, vCISO advisory, and AI governance within a broader risk management framework. This enables organizations to consider how technical safeguards, internal policies, and executive responsibilities work together, rather than evaluating each area in isolation.

For executive teams, the distinction is important: implementing a security tool does not, by itself, establish that an organization has adequate governance or that its controls are operating as intended. IP Services' approach emphasizes evaluating the effectiveness of those controls and their alignment with business priorities.

Making Technology Risk a Business Conversation









Alldridge's VisibleOps® thought leadership and more than three decades of experience in technology and cybersecurity leadership are increasingly incorporated into IP Services' client strategy. His work focuses on helping executives and boards understand the relationship between operational execution, cybersecurity controls, governance, and business resilience.

The approach recognizes that cybersecurity and AI governance are no longer solely technical concerns. For many organizations, they involve questions of accountability, regulatory compliance, operational resilience, financial exposure, and long-term business continuity.

IP Services works with organizations to assess existing gaps, prioritize areas of risk, and develop practical strategies that can bring together cybersecurity operations, Zero Trust, compliance, vCISO leadership, and AI governance.

VisibleOps® Thought Leadership

Alldridge is the author of three books that address cybersecurity, AI governance, executive risk management, and operational resilience. His books include VisibleOps Cybersecurity, VisibleOps AI Governance, and VisibleOps: The Anatomy of Cybersecurity Breaches: Revenue Assurance for Executives and Boards. Together, these works provide executives and business leaders with practical perspectives on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence governance, compliance, operational resilience, and enterprise risk management.

In VisibleOps Cybersecurity, Alldridge presents practical guidance intended to help executives and organizations better understand cybersecurity risks and communicate effectively about security at the leadership level. VisibleOps AI Governance focuses on the emerging governance challenges surrounding artificial intelligence and provides a framework for organizations navigating AI adoption and oversight.

His earlier book, VisibleOps: The Anatomy of Cybersecurity Breaches: Revenue Assurance for Executives and Boards, draws on decades of cybersecurity leadership, operational research, and real-world case studies to explore how failures in governance, accountability, and operational execution can contribute to significant cybersecurity incidents.

Through the VisibleOps® methodology and his work with organizations, Alldridge has focused on connecting people, processes, and technology to improve cybersecurity maturity and operational outcomes.

A Focus on Executive-Level Risk Management

The expanded focus of IP Services is intended to help business leaders view cybersecurity and AI governance as connected components of enterprise risk management. By bringing operational cybersecurity capabilities together with governance and executive advisory services, the company aims to provide leadership teams with a clearer understanding of their technology risk and the controls available to address it.

Organizations seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, evaluate AI-related risk, or develop a more mature governance and compliance program can connect with IP Services for an executive-level discussion about their current environment and priorities.

For more information about Scott Alldridge, the VisibleOps® series, and his work in cybersecurity and governance, visit.

About Scott Alldridge

Scott Alldridge is a 30-year cybersecurity veteran, Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), Harvard-certified technology and privacy professional, Amazon bestselling author, and CEO of IP Services. He is also the co-founder of the IT Process Institute (ITPI) and a recognized authority on cybersecurity governance, operational resilience, compliance, risk management, and digital transformation.

As the co-creator of the internationally recognized VisibleOps® methodology and author of the bestselling VisibleOps® series, Alldridge has helped organizations around the world strengthen cybersecurity maturity, improve operational excellence, and align people, processes, and technology to achieve better business outcomes. His work has influenced executives, boards, government agencies, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, and Fortune 1000 companies seeking practical approaches to risk reduction and business resilience.

Media Contact

Name: Scott Alldridge

Title: Founder, President & CEO of IP Services

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CONTACT: scott.alldridge(at)ipservices.com