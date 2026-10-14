Edible Garden Scores UNFI Distribution Win, Expanding Fresh Herb Reach To More Than 1,500 Mid-Atlantic Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced the expansion of its distribution capabilities through UNFI's Mid-Atlantic distribution center, enabling broader availability of its fresh-cut and potted herbs across more than 1,500 retail stores.

Under the expanded arrangement, Edible Garden will serve as the primary supplier of fresh-cut and potted herbs at UNFI's Mid-Atlantic distribution center. This expanded role strengthens Edible Garden's position within UNFI's distribution network, enhances its ability to reach additional retailers and consumers, and supports broader access to its portfolio of fresh-cut and living potted herbs. The Company's products provide consumers with freshness, convenience, and quality while offering retailers a differentiated selection of sustainably grown herbs.

“Becoming the primary supplier of fresh-cut and potted herbs at UNFI's Mid-Atlantic distribution center represents a significant step forward for Edible Garden,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“This expanded relationship reinforces our ability to support major distribution partners with high-quality, locally grown herbs. We believe this opportunity further strengthens our position in the market while supporting our broader strategy of expanding retail distribution and bringing sustainably grown products to more consumers. We appreciate the opportunity to build our reach through UNFI.”

The expanded distribution capabilities complement Edible Garden's ongoing efforts to strengthen its growing, fulfillment, and retail distribution network. Supported by its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, the Company remains focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing food waste, and expanding access to its sustainably grown products.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's holiday fresh herb program with Walmart, the expected benefits of the Company's recent Walmart distribution center awards, the Company's ability to expand its presence and capture additional market share in its key markets, the Company's available capacity and ability to service additional retail volume, the Company's ability to deepen its relationship with Walmart and other major retailers, the development of the Company's ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. There can be no assurance that the holiday program or the Company's distribution center awards will result in the anticipated volume, revenue or market share gains. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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