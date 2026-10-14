BVR ONE PARTNERS WITH FOUNDER OF MARKETING FOR SHIBA INU, RUSS DAVIS TO BUILD THE NEXT GENERATION OF LOYALTY PROGRAM









The partnership marks a significant step in BVR ONE's strategy to build a global community around real-world assets through blockchain technology and explore new possibilities for loyalty programs. At the centre of the partnership is a shared opportunity to connect the scale and community strength of Web3 with an operating ecosystem built on real businesses.

Russ Davis brings a significant track record in building and growing cryptocurrency communities. As the Founder of Marketing for Shiba Inu, Davis helped grow one of the world's largest blockchain communities, known globally as the Shib Army, during a period when the ecosystem reached a peak valuation of more than US$40 billion.

Today, Russ Davis is recognized for his expertise across Web3 marketing, investor relations, crypto security, fraud prevention, and strategic partnerships. He has collaborated with former CIA operative Lindsay Moran and former U.S. Navy SEALs Edward C. Byers and Robert J. O'Neill on blockchain initiatives. His work and insights have been featured across FOX News, CNN, CNBC, Cheddar, FOX Business, and NBC, as well as in connection with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and leading cryptocurrency podcasts.

With an audience of more than 500,000 followers, Davis has established a strong public presence around cryptocurrency security, blockchain innovation, and Web3 adoption. His decision to join BVR ONE as Global Strategic Advisor brings that experience directly into BVR ONE's next stage of growth.









Building Loyalty for Lasting Value

BVR ONE is building new possibilities at the intersection of loyalty, digital innovation, and real-world businesses. By bringing together an established business ecosystem and the potential of Web3, BVR ONE aims to create more meaningful connections between businesses, customers, and communities.

With Russ Davis joining as Global Strategic Advisor, the partnership represents a new step in exploring how global communities can connect with real-world opportunities.

Bringing Web3 Community Into the Real World

The partnership with Russ Davis also introduces a community-building dimension to BVR ONE's global expansion. The Shiba Inu ecosystem has demonstrated the power of community at global scale, with the Shib Army becoming one of the most recognizable communities in the cryptocurrency space.

For BVR ONE, the opportunity is to bring that community-building experience into an ecosystem built around real-world businesses and experiences. Russ Davis will support BVR ONE's global community strategy, strategic partnerships, and international expansion as the ecosystem prepares for its next stage of growth.

This includes the planned BVR ONE and Shiba Inu Community Events in Indonesia in 2027, which will bring together communities, businesses, Web3 participants, and potential strategic partners across key Indonesian cities.

Through this partnership, BVR ONE aims to explore new opportunities connecting the global reach of Web3 communities with real-world business experiences.

Built on Real-World Businesses

BVR WORLD is backed by the business experience of its founder, Herb Meiner, and the established operations of BVR Group Asia. This foundation provides a platform for BVR ONE to explore new opportunities that bring together real-world businesses, digital innovation, and global communities.

About BVR ONE

BVR ONE is the utility token powering BVR WORLD, an integrated ecosystem developed that connects businesses and lifestyle services. Backed by Real World Assets (RWA) and more than 40 years of operating businesses experience, BVR WORLD brings real-world businesses and digital innovation together to create meaningful experiences and economic value, with BVR ONE serving as the utility token to the ecosystem.



About Russ Davis

Russ Davis is the Founder of Marketing for Shiba Inu, a globally recognized cryptocurrency strategist and blockchain marketing executive with extensive experience in Web3 marketing, community development, and strategic partnerships. #InRussWeTrust has become a signature associated with Russ and his work in building and marketing the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

His Web3 track record includes taking over Shiba Inu's marketing in February 2021, when the project had a market capitalization of approximately $2 million, and helping drive its global marketing and community expansion as it grew to approximately $40 billion within eight months. As Global Strategic Advisor to BVR ONE, Russ brings his global industry experience, strategic perspective, and extensive Web3 network to support BVR ONE's international growth, ecosystem development, and global positioning. His involvement strengthens BVR ONE's efforts to build strategic relationships, expand its international community, and accelerate the adoption of its Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.



Media Contact

Renggi Lim

Head of Corporate Communications & Strategic Projects, BVR Group Asia

+62 877-4768-4512

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