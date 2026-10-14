Pharmacorp Announces CFO Transition And Appointment Of Andrew Hodson As Chief Financial Officer

New CFO Andrew Hodson brings to PharmaCorp more than 11 years of financial leadership, including capital markets experience and over six years leading global finance teams in high-growth and acquisition-driven businesses



SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“ PharmaCorp” or the“ Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform, announced today that Andrew Hodson will join the Corporation effective October 27, 2026, as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hodson will succeed current CFO Terri Tatchell, who will retire from the role on the same date. Mrs. Tatchell will remain with the Corporation for three months as a consultant to assist with the transition of CFO responsibilities.

The appointment comes as PharmaCorp continues to execute its strategy of buying, integrating and operating high-quality pharmacies across Canada.

“Terri has contributed significantly to PharmaCorp throughout her tenure and we are grateful for her service and dedication,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp.“On behalf of the Board and the entire team, we thank her for her contributions and continued support through this handover.”

Mr. Simpson continued,“We are excited to add Andrew to the team as we focus on accelerating the growth of our business. Andrew's experience building and leading finance teams, and supporting acquisitions, aligns directly with our strategy as we expand PharmaCorp's pharmacy network. We believe PharmaCorp's unique access to a pipeline of strong Canadian pharmacies, coupled with our disciplined M&A processes, positions the Corporation to achieve significant growth going forward.”

Andrew Hodson Background

Mr. Hodson brings to PharmaCorp more than 11 years of progressive financial leadership experience consisting of financial strategy development and implementation, transaction support, and includes over six years leading global finance organizations in high-growth and acquisition-driven businesses.

Before joining PharmaCorp, he was Head of Finance for Marshall Land Systems Ltd., where he led financial reporting across its Canadian and UK entities.

He was previously VP Finance for Vendasta Technologies Inc., a Saskatoon-based software company specializing in digital business solutions provided through channel partners to their small and medium business clients.

At Vendasta, Mr. Hodson led finance workstreams for strategic acquisitions, including financial due diligence, valuation, transaction support, integration planning and post-acquisition financial integration. He also supported capital markets initiatives including the development of prospectus materials, preparation for a capital raise and shareholder communications.

Before Vendasta, Mr. Hodson was at Deloitte Canada for six years, where he led audit engagements for private and public companies across the technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors.

At Deloitte, he also advised client executive teams on financial reporting, internal controls, accounting standards and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Hodson is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Master of Professional Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner.

PharmaCorp operates 17 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies and intends to continue acquiring both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada, where applicable. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about PharmaCorp's acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. PharmaCorp is committed to seamless transitions that protect pharmacy owners' legacies and continue serving their communities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Peeler

...

Tel: (416) 427-1235

Alan Simpson, Executive Chair

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the anticipated CFO Transition and appointment of Andrew Hodson as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, including the timing for the CFO Transition and Mrs. Tatchell's assistance with the transition of CFO responsibilities and the duration of such role; the Corporation's strategy of buying, integrating and operating high-quality pharmacies across Canada and expanding its pharmacy network, and the Corporation's focus on accelerating the growth of its business; the Corporation's belief of its unique access to a pipeline of strong Canadian pharmacies, coupled with its disciplined M&A processes, positioning the Corporation to achieve significant growth in the future; the Corporation's focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation's strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise; the Corporation's intention to continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the CFO Transition; the continued support of the former CFO during the CFO Transition; the ongoing interest from independent pharmacy owners considering succession options; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes; and the continued supply of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to the Corporation and the ability of the Corporation to acquire such pharmacies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delays or failures to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and a lack of qualified, skilled labour or the loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.