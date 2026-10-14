Glass House Brands Receives Good Agricultural And Collection Practice (GACP) Certifications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GACP Certification from Perry Johnson Supports Pathway to International Markets

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated June 10, 2026, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2026.

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the“Company”) (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (NYSE: GLAS), one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its Casitas and Padaro farms achieved certification to the PJRFSI Cannabis Safety Standard GACP from Perry Johnson Registrars Food Safety, Inc. (“PJRFSI”) on October 11, 2026. Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) certifications demonstrate that the facilities meet strict international safety and quality standards, and these certifications are a critical step toward Glass House supplying medical cannabis markets domestically and internationally.

When U.S. federal law and the laws of the importing country permit export, Glass House intends to supply greenhouse-grown cannabis flower from these state-of-the-art facilities to medical markets globally. The Casitas and Padaro farms combined encompass over half a million square feet of advanced greenhouse cannabis cultivation making them some of the largest GACP-certified facilities in the U.S. Glass House continues to work with state and federal agencies to enable export from California, and is in continued conversations with domestic and international partners.

“These certifications mark an important milestone for our company and are further proof that our cultivation operations can meet the rigorous international standards required for medical markets both domestically and abroad,” said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Glass House.“These certifications area critical step to open new opportunities for Glass House. Once we are able to export, medical markets like Germany, the UK and Switzerland, which require GACP-compliant operations, will dramatically expand our total addressable market, and access higher pricing that could enhance profitability and cash generation capabilities.”

“Our success in achieving GACP certification reflects the incredible efforts and diligence of our entire team throughout the rigorous certification and auditing process,” said Graham Farrar, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Cannabis Officer of Glass House.“These certifications are hard to earn for a facility and a team. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and believe these certifications exemplify our commitment to operational excellence and meeting the growing demand for high-quality medical cannabis.”

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit and .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“predicts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targets” or“believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to export cannabis to international medical markets, the receipt and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the expected expansion of the Company's addressable market. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at and in Glass House's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at . For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House's public filings on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

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