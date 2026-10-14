One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset And Provides Vumba Drilling Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11,654 Line-km Survey at 50-m Spacing Advances Target Generation Beneath Kalahari Cover VUDD019 Tests the North Deep Corridor Before Drilling Returns to Vumba Central TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the“Company”) (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three prospective exploration projects in Botswana, today announced receipt of the final processed dataset from its 2026 high-resolution airborne geophysical survey at the Maitengwe Gold Project and provides an update on the ongoing approximately 3,000-meter HQ diamond drilling program at the Vumba Gold Project. Highlights

The Maitengwe airborne survey covered 11,654 line kilometers at 50-meter line spacing across the two licenses comprising the 58,075-hectare project.

Final magnetic gradient and radiometric products are being integrated with historical geological, geochemical and structural information to refine and rank drill targets beneath extensive Kalahari cover.

At Vumba, VUDD017 and VUDD018 were completed at the Vumba Central target to establish the principal geological and structural framework from two different drilling orientations.

VUDD019 was drilled at the North Main deep target, a previously defined priority position within the Company's 2026 technical drill plan, providing an early deep test of a second established mineralized corridor.

Following VUDD019, drilling is planned to return to Vumba Central with VUDD020, the deeper Central test, followed by VUDD021, a northern step-out intended to test continuity and scale.

VUDD017 samples are currently being processed at ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg, with initial analytical results expected within approximately 14 days, subject to laboratory turnaround, QA/QC verification and Qualified Person review. No assay results from the current Vumba drilling are reported in this release; visual geological observations do not establish gold grade, true width, continuity or economic significance.

“The completed Maitengwe survey and the ongoing Vumba drilling program are advancing two complementary exploration workstreams in Botswana,” said Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of One Bullion.“At Maitengwe, the new high-resolution dataset provides a project-scale structural framework beneath extensive cover. At Vumba, the first two holes have established complementary structural sections at Vumba Central, VUDD019 has provided an early deep test at North Main, and the drill is planned to return to Central for deeper and step-out testing. Laboratory assays remain essential to determine the significance of the alteration, veining and sulfides observed in core.” Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Survey The Company has received the final processed products from the high-resolution airborne survey completed over the Maitengwe Gold Project. Xcalibur Smart Mapping acquired the dataset using a fixed-wing Air Tractor platform between July 7 and July 30, 2026. Campbell & Walker Geophysics completed post-processing and preliminary interpretation of the magnetic and radiometric data. Maitengwe is extensively covered by Kalahari sands, limiting direct geological and structural mapping at surface. The survey products assist in mapping concealed stratigraphy, structural corridors, contacts, magnetic breaks and other features that may support future target generation. The technical team is integrating the new geophysical products with the Company's historical geological, geochemical and structural datasets to rank prospective areas for follow-up work and future drilling.











Figure 1. Maitengwe airborne magnetic products: residual magnetic intensity (left) and second vertical derivative (right).





Figure 2. Maitengwe ternary radiometric response integrated with regional geological interpretation. Vumba Drilling Program Update The Company continues its approximately 3,000-meter HQ diamond drilling program at Vumba. VUDD017 and VUDD018 were completed at Vumba Central to provide two complementary views of the interpreted structural corridor. Preliminary logging from those holes records an amphibolite-dominated sequence with variable foliation and banding, repeated silica-carbonate alteration, quartz-carbonate veining and locally observed sulfides. These observations are preliminary and do not establish gold grade or economic mineralization. VUDD019 was drilled from the North Main deep target at 535753 mE / 7713970 mN (WGS84 / UTM Zone 35S) to a depth down-hole of 315 meters. This collar corresponds to a previously identified deep-continuity target within the Company's 2026 technical drill plan. The hole provides a deep geological test beneath the established North Main corridor while logging, sampling and laboratory work continue on the Vumba Central core.

Hole Target Status / Collar

Azimuth / Dip Technical Role VUDD017 Central Completed

535976 E / 7712693 N

269 ° / -58 ° Anchor hole establishing the principal lithological, alteration and structural section. VUDD018 Central Completed

535894 E / 7712640 N

330 ° / -60 ° Oblique structural test across splays, intersections, vein stacking and possible shoot controls. VUDD019 North Completed

535753 E / 7713970 N

267 ° / -69 ° Deep test beneath the North Main corridor; final survey and EOH reconciliation in progress. VUDD020 Central Drilling

536015 E / 7712800 N

267 ° / -69 ° Deeper Central test intended to assess continuity of the hydrothermal and structural system at depth. VUDD021 Central Planned

536115 E / 7712866 N

270 ° / -60 ° Northern step-out intended to test strike/down-plunge continuity and scale.











Figure 3. Vumba 2026 drilling sequence over high-resolution First Vertical Derivative Magnetic Product. VUDD017-VUDD019 are drilled positions; VUDD020-VUDD021 are planned positions. Traces are simplified plan projections from collar geometry; final downhole survey data govern actual hole trajectories.

Sampling, Analysis and QA/QC

Core from the current Vumba program is being logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. The Company intends to sample the full holes at nominal one-meter intervals, adjusted to geological contacts. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are included in the QA/QC stream. Samples are transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Laboratories in South Africa, an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Gold analysis is planned by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA25), together with multi-element analysis by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-ICP61a). Samples returning more than 10 g/t gold are planned for gravimetric-finish re-assay (Au-GRA21), with additional checks determined by the technical team and laboratory.

Samples from VUDD017 have been received by ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg and are currently being processed. Based on the laboratory's current indicated turnaround time, the Company expects to receive initial analytical results within approximately 14 days. The timing remains subject to laboratory throughput, completion of the Company's QA/QC review, any required repeat or over-limit analyses, and review by the Qualified Person. Verified results will be disclosed as soon as practicable thereafter.

Next Steps



Complete detailed interpretation and target ranking using the final Maitengwe magnetic and radiometric dataset.

Complete logging, sampling, survey reconciliation and laboratory submissions for the Vumba holes drilled to date.

Return drilling to Vumba Central with VUDD020, followed by the planned VUDD021 northern step-out, subject to final technical release controls. Integrate verified geological, structural, geochemical and assay information into the three-dimensional Vumba model before subsequent drilling decisions.



Cautionary Note Regarding Visual Observations

No assay results from VUDD017, VUDD018 or VUDD019 are reported in this release. Visual identification of alteration, sulfides and quartz-carbonate veining is preliminary and is not a substitute for laboratory analysis. These observations do not establish gold grade, true mineralized widths, continuity or economic significance. Final collar, end-of-hole and downhole survey data must be reconciled in the project database before final spatial interpretation.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a“Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of One Bullion.

The Company also announced today that it will issue an aggregate of 75,484 Common Shares for the month of September to SLD Capital Corp. (“SLD”). All Common Shares issuable under their approved agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. (TSXV: OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa's stable and established mining jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the Company controls approximately 8,004 km2 of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan and Maitengwe. One Bullion's strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning the interpretation and integration of the Maitengwe geophysical dataset; target ranking and future exploration at Maitengwe; the scope, sequence and timing of drilling, sampling, laboratory analysis and three-dimensional modeling at Vumba; planned VUDD020 and VUDD021 drilling; and the potential of the Company's projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the availability of funding, personnel, contractors and laboratory capacity; continued access to the projects and maintenance of required permits; the ability to complete work safely; and the suitability of available geological and geophysical data for ongoing interpretation.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in geological interpretations, assay results that do not support visual observations, variable core recovery and sample representativity, drilling or equipment problems, weather and access constraints, permitting delays, laboratory backlogs, additional QA/QC or verification requirements, funding availability and risks associated with operations in Botswana. Actual results, work programs, costs and timelines may differ materially from those expressed or implied. There is no assurance that further exploration or drilling will identify economic mineralization or that the current geological interpretations will be confirmed. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding United States Securities Laws

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in a jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company's securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

Contact Information:

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

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Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto

T: 212-896-1254

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NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







