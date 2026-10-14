Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 G/T Gold, 4.11% Copper And 147 G/T Silver At Its Thorn Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) And Samples Yield 78.7 g/t Au, 78.0 g/t Au Along Strike VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the“ Company” or“ Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has identified a new high-grade gold-copper-silver vein at the Golden Valley Target. This new target is located 17 kilometers south-southeast of its Trapper Gold Target and 24 kilometers northwest from the Golden Bear past producing gold mine, at its wholly owned Thorn Project in Northwest British Columbia. Highlights

All four rock grabs from a northeast trending massive pyrite-silica outcrop from the newly identified Golden Valley Target returned high grade gold for a strike of 90 meters and up to 2 meters wide:





Sample D132341: 195 g/t Gold, 147 g/t Silver, 4.11% Copper





Sample D132340: 78.7 g/t Gold, 73.5 g/t Silver, 0.19% Copper



Sample D132338: 78.0 g/t Gold, 170 g/t Silver

Sample D132339: 17.9 g/t Gold, 69.3 g/t Silver



Additional samples taken ~400 meters South of the main outcrop also returned strong results:





Sample D132342: 32.3 g/t Gold, 34.3 g/t Silver

Sample D132337: 23.0 g/t Gold, 58.7 g/t Silver and 0.54% Copper

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated,“We are encouraged to find new mineralized zones each and every season at the Thorn Project and this year the Golden Valley Vein was another great find. The plan was to follow up on two 2023 rock grab samples collected by a Brixton geologist that returned over 50 g/t gold. We are delighted that all four samples collected this year returned between 17.9 and 195 g/t gold. The Golden Valley Vein is a low elevation target, and follow-up work is planned for early next season in preparation for drilling.” Figure 1. Thorn Project-wide gold geochemistry; gold-in-rock and gold-in-soil sample results.





Figure 2. 2026 Sample location map of the Golden Valley Vein area.





Figure 3. Photographs of select cut high-grade gold rock samples from the Golden Valley Vein.





Table 1. Assay results and locations of rock samples.



Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) D132336 638958.7 6469189.5 1.93 1.61 - D132337 639061.4 6469224.3 23.00 58.70 0.54 D132338 639059.4 6469630.5 78.00 170.00 - D132339 639057.6 6469627.6 17.90 69.30 - D132340 638990.8 6469606.5 78.70 73.50 0.19 D132341 638979.5 6469600.1 195.00 147.00 4.11 D132342 639138.3 6469161.9 32.30 34.30 - D132343 639131.5 6469152.0 0.74 1.26 -



Discussion

The objective of prospecting in this area was to follow up on 2023 rock grab sample results that returned 52.5 and 51.7 g/t gold from outcrop of a massive pyrite-silica vein. The northeast trending siliceous outcrop hosts pyrite, chalcopyrite and fine-grained sulphosalts. Four rock grab samples D132338 to D132341 from the Golden Valley Vein returned between 17.9 and 195 g/t gold (Table 1). The outcrops of the Golden Valley Vein appear rusty-red and up to 2 meters wide with an apparent strike of about 90 meters, where it was lost under surficial cover material. Located about 400 meters south from the 195 g/t gold sample (D132341), rock grab samples D132336/D132337 were collected about 100 meters apart along a northeast trending quartz-pyrite vein which is 0.3 to 1 meter wide and appears to strike intermittently for about 500 meters. Rock grab samples D132342 and D132343 were collected about 20 meters apart along a northeast trending discontinuous pyrite-quartz vein near a northeast trending creek.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the entire zone. Samples were bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over-limit gold samples were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. Over-limit silver and copper samples were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) when concentrations exceeded 100 ppm for silver and 10,000 ppm for copper. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

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