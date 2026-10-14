Vance Denies Prior Knowledge of Federal Search at Ilhan Omar’s Home
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that he had not been informed in advance of the federal search at Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s residence, adding that investigators would assess the allegations against her based on available evidence.
"I did not have advance notice that her home was being raided," Vance told reporters before leaving for Texas.
He said the administration aimed to preserve fairness and independence within the Justice Department when handling criminal investigations.
"We try to run our Department of Justice in a fair and honest way. We try to let the law follow the facts rather than creating facts just to prosecute people we don't like," he said.
Vance added that he and President Donald Trump generally sought to stay out of Justice Department investigations and prosecution decisions.
While acknowledging that there were “some serious allegations” against Omar, the vice president emphasized that any further steps would depend on what investigators establish.
“If there’s a real case there, we’re going to follow the facts. If there’s not a real case there, then we won’t,” he said.
Trump said Monday that federal authorities were examining Omar "very carefully," while denying that he had personally intervened in the investigation involving the Minnesota lawmaker.
"I did not have advance notice that her home was being raided," Vance told reporters before leaving for Texas.
He said the administration aimed to preserve fairness and independence within the Justice Department when handling criminal investigations.
"We try to run our Department of Justice in a fair and honest way. We try to let the law follow the facts rather than creating facts just to prosecute people we don't like," he said.
Vance added that he and President Donald Trump generally sought to stay out of Justice Department investigations and prosecution decisions.
While acknowledging that there were “some serious allegations” against Omar, the vice president emphasized that any further steps would depend on what investigators establish.
“If there’s a real case there, we’re going to follow the facts. If there’s not a real case there, then we won’t,” he said.
Trump said Monday that federal authorities were examining Omar "very carefully," while denying that he had personally intervened in the investigation involving the Minnesota lawmaker.
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