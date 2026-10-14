NIOB Airborne Survey Identifies Rare Earth Targets At Bardy SE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up to 2,300 metres of drilling expected to start when hunting season ends

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (NIOB or the Company) has found a thorium high, wrapped in an alkaline intrusion, inside a grab sample of rare earths. Target BSE-05 is one of two priority targets on the Company's Bardy SE property that was identified by a fixed-wing aeromagnetic gradient and gamma-ray spectrometry survey.

The interpretation of the data from the final results of the survey flown over the property in August has identified BSE-05 and BSE-04 (see Figure 1, below) as two priority rare earth element-niobium targets areas:

BSE-05 is a thorium high within the Bardy alkaline intrusion, where a historical government grab sample returned 0.14% total rare earth elements, or approximately 0.17% total rare earth oxides, over a uranium-thorium radiometric anomaly. (Note: grab samples are selective and may not represent average grade.)

Target BSE-04 is a radiometric high at the contact between the intrusion and the surrounding metasedimentary rocks.

“We're excited by these findings because thorium can be a pathfinder element for rare earth and niobiumthat may indicate the existence of an alkaline system,” said Murray Nye, NIOB's Chief Executive Officer.“These two targets will feature in our Phase 2 drilling program at Bardy SE, which we have begun to plan. We expect drills to be turning once the fall hunting season ends in late October.”

NIOB's Bardy SE property is near La Tuque, Québec. It hosts an alkaline intrusion that is approximately 981 million years old (Ma), which is similar in age to the Crevier alkaline–carbonatite complex dated at 957.5 ± 2.9 Ma (U-Pb zircon; Groulier et al., 2014). Located north of Lac Saint-Jean, Crevier hosts niobium-tantalum mineralization. (Note: NIOB holds no interest in Crevier, for which there is no government radiometric data. A similar age does not mean that mineralization comparable to Crevier is present at Bardy.)

According to publicly available government airborne radiometric data, the Bardy SE radiometric highs are of similar magnitude to the radiometric high over the Niobec niobium mine in Saint-Honoré, Quebec. Niobec is one of only three niobium producers in the world, and the only one in North America. ( Note: The comparison is qualitative, as the surveys were flown with different equipment and parameters. Niobec is owned by a third party, and the Company holds no interest in it. A similar radiometric response does not mean that mineralization comparable to Niobec is present at Bardy SE.)

The fixed-wing aeromagnetic gradient and 256-channel gamma-ray spectrometry survey was flown by Terraquest Ltd. Final levelled grids at a 25-metre cell size were delivered on September 11. The targets were identified on the equivalent thorium grid and checked against the thorium-potassium ratio, magnetic data, mapped geology, and historical rock samples.

Figure 1: Equivalent thorium (eTh, ppm) over the Bardy SE block, Terraquest survey B601, showing priority targets BSE-04 and BSE-05, the radiometric ring anomaly, mapped syenite, 2026 Phase 1 drill collars (BBY-2026-001 to -008) and historical rock-sample REE values from the SIGEOM database.

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How the survey data are used

Magnetic data map magnetite-bearing rock. At Bardy SE they are used to trace intrusive contacts, internal phases and faults, including under glacial cover. Magnetic data do not measure rare earth or niobium content.

Gamma-ray spectrometry measures potassium, uranium and thorium at surface. Thorium is commonly carried by allanite and other rare earth minerals, and uranium by pyrochlore, so their distribution can point to rare earth and niobium enrichment. Thorium is also carried by zircon and other common minerals, so a thorium high alone does not confirm rare earths. For this reason the Company ranks targets on thorium together with the thorium-potassium ratio, magnetic features and mapped geology.

Survey specifications

Terraquest Ltd. flew the survey from La Tuque, Québec, using a Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain. Magnetic data were acquired at 10 Hz from three magnetometers in the left wingtip, right wingtip and tail, giving measured east–west and north–south horizontal gradients in addition to total field. Radiometric data were acquired at 1 Hz with a 256-channel gamma-ray spectrometer including an upward-looking detector for atmospheric radon correction.

Magnetic data were compensated, diurnally corrected, tie-line levelled and micro-levelled, with the residual field computed against the 2025 IGRF model. Radiometric data were processed with NASVD spectral smoothing, corrected for live time, cosmic and aircraft background, radon, Compton stripping and height, and converted to ground concentrations of potassium (%K), equivalent uranium (ppm eU) and equivalent thorium (ppm eTh). Deliverables include total magnetic intensity, residual magnetic intensity, first vertical derivative, analytic signal, horizontal gradients, K, eU, eTh, total count, dose rate, Th/K, U/K and U/Th ratio grids and a K–Th–U ternary image, all at 25-metre cell size in NAD83, UTM Zone 18N.

Historical and indirect data

The grab sample and rock-sample REE values described in this news release and shown on Figure 1 are historical results from the Québec government SIGEOM database. The Qualified Person has not verified these results, and they should not be relied upon. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property. TREO was estimated from the reported TREE using standard element-to-oxide conversion factors.

Airborne magnetic and radiometric data are indirect measurements. The exploration targets described in this news release are not mineral resources, and there is no certainty that drilling will intersect rare earth or niobium mineralization at any target.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The geophysical data described in this news release were acquired and processed by Terraquest Ltd., an independent geophysical contractor. The Qualified Person has reviewed the final processed grids and the contractor's data documentation for internal consistency and agreement with known geology, but has not independently re-processed the raw survey data.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

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+1 (647) 984-4204

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“potential”,“possible”,“will”,“plans”,“continues” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results“will”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the completion of airborne survey flying over the Blanchette, Sabot and Miskam blocks and the timing of receipt of final data; (ii) the interpretation of the airborne geophysical data and the generation and ranking of drill targets; (iii) the timing, size and location of the Company's planned Phase 2 drilling program; and (iv) the potential of the Bardy, Blanchette, Sabot and Miskam properties to host rare earth element and niobium mineralization and the size and extent of any such system.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: risks that geophysical anomalies may not reflect mineralization; the indirect nature of airborne geophysical measurements; risks that drilling may not intersect mineralization; weather, access and permitting delays affecting survey completion and drill mobilization; risks relating to exploration and development; the availability of financing; laboratory and analytical delays; changes in commodity prices; and the other risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous-disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.