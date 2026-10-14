Jane D. Hundley, Featured By Influential Women, Helps Leaders Build Personal Presence And Lasting Positive Impact

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The founder of Impact Management, Inc. brings more than 25 years of leadership psychology and executive coaching to helping people lead with greater self-awareness, clarity, and authenticity.Bellevue, Washington - Leadership begins with how people understand themselves-and how that understanding shapes their relationships, decisions, and impact. For Jane D. Hundley, leadership psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Impact Management, Inc., this is the foundation of meaningful leadership development.Jane holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Behavioral Science from Bastyr University and a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. This educational foundation informs her understanding of human behavior, workplace relationships, and the ways individuals and organizations develop and change.Since establishing her firm in 1999, Jane has worked with executives, emerging leaders, and teams navigating the demands of leadership and organizational change. Her clients have included leaders at large, medium, and small companies in technology and aerospace, including start-ups inventing new ideas to change the world. She has coached leaders to level up at Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, PepsiCo, General Dynamics, and many growing entrepreneurial companies.Through her Personal PresenceMethod, Jane helps people develop greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, mindfulness, resilience, and mental clarity. Her work supports leaders in recognizing the patterns that limit their effectiveness, understanding what happens when they feel pressured or triggered, and choosing responses that better reflect their values and intentions.The goal is deeply personal and practical: to help people become more fully themselves while strengthening their ability to communicate, build trust, and lead effectively.Leadership Development That Starts WithinJane's work explores the psychology of human presence: how a person's inner experience influences the way they show up with others. A leader may have considerable expertise and the best intentions, yet struggle to remain clear, thoughtful, and connected during a difficult conversation. Learning to recognize that shift-and respond with greater awareness-is an essential part of her approach.Her coaching creates space for honest reflection alongside practical application. Clients examine their strengths, needs, assumptions, and habitual reactions, then apply what they learn to the situations they face every day. This may include navigating organizational politics, finding confidence in a new role, addressing conflict, or helping a team remain steady through uncertainty. Navigating transitions with clarity and confidence and gaining visibility and influence in an organization are central outcomes of adopting the practice of presence at work.Across thousands of coaching and leadership development sessions, Jane has helped individuals connect personal insight with changes in how they think, communicate, and lead. Her approach brings psychological depth and practical structure to the work of developing lasting leadership effectiveness.The Ripple Effect of Personal PresenceJane views leadership as a team sport. A leader's development matters beyond individual achievement because it influences the experience of everyone around them.When leaders become more aware of their reactions, listen more carefully, and communicate with greater clarity, they can help create conditions in which others feel respected and able to contribute. Over time, these everyday interactions can strengthen collaboration, accountability, and trust.Her work with organizations reflects this principle: developing a healthier culture begins with people who are willing to understand themselves and take responsibility for their impact. Through individual coaching and team development, Jane helps leaders put that responsibility into practice. A self-aware workforce is a competitive advantage.A Thoughtful, Human ApproachAt the heart of Jane's practice is respect for each person's capacity to grow. She brings attentive listening, curiosity, and an ability to notice patterns that clients may not yet recognize in themselves. Rather than prescribing a leadership persona, she helps people clarify their own leadership philosophy and develop the confidence to express it.Her earlier career as an international fashion model in Paris also informs her understanding of presence. That experience gave her a firsthand appreciation of how posture, movement, expression, and the sound of a person's voice influence communication. Her subsequent work in psychology deepened that understanding to include identity, emotional awareness, and the relationship between inner experience and outward expression.Encouraging the Next GenerationFor women entering coaching and leadership development, Jane encourages a strong educational foundation, continued personal development, and a thoughtful understanding of the people they hope to serve. She believes that developing a specialty requires curiosity, experience, and a willingness to keep learning.Building a lasting practice also requires perseverance: showing up consistently, listening carefully, and doing work that makes a meaningful difference in clients' lives.Jane is the author of The Power of Personal Presence. Through her coaching, writing, and leadership programs, she continues to help people deepen their self-awareness and bring greater confidence, purpose, and authenticity to their work.Her guiding belief is simple: leadership starts within, and its impact moves outward. As people become more grounded in who they are, they become better equipped to support others-and to create lasting positive change.Learn More about Jane D. Hundley:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Jane D. Hundley, Featured By Influential Women, Helps Leaders Build Personal Presence And Lasting Positive Impact News Provided By Influential Women October 14, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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