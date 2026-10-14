Assisting Hands Home Care Chicago North Shares Guidance For Families In WGN-TV's Daytime Chicago Segment

Assisting Hands Chicago North shares expert guidance on recognizing care needs, supporting seniors and helping loved ones maintain independence at home.

- Peter Sotos, Assisting Hands Home Care Chicago NorthCHICAGO NORTH, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Assisting Hands Home Care Chicago North is sharing practical guidance for families following owner Peter appearance in a sponsored segment on WGN-TV's Daytime Chicago.The interview explored when an aging loved one may benefit from help at home. Peter discussed changes such as unopened mail, spoiled food, missed medication and difficulty with everyday tasks, encouraging families to begin a supportive conversation.“We're not here to take over, we're here to assist,” Peter said during the interview.The discussion addressed mobility concerns, bathroom safety and memory changes. Peter encouraged families noticing confusion or concerning forgetfulness to speak with a primary care physician for evaluation.As a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Peter described an approach that considers the person receiving care and the family. His wife and agency co-owner brings experience as an attorney and Certified Senior Advisor.The segment also highlighted companionship, personal care, shopping and light housekeeping. Peter explained that schedules can be tailored to the client's needs and family responsibilities, beginning with a no-obligation visit.About Assisting Hands Home Care Chicago NorthAssisting Hands Home Care Chicago North provides personalized, non-medical in-home care to help adults maintain dignity and independence. Services include assistance with daily activities, companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders and light housekeeping, with flexible scheduling based on individual needs.

Peter Sotos

Assisting Hands Chicago North

+1 312-685-4174

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Assisting Hands Chicago North | Daytime Chicago

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Assisting Hands Home Care Chicago North Shares Guidance for Families in WGN-TV's Daytime Chicago Segment News Provided By Assisting Hands Chicago North October 14, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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