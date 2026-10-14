Linkshadow Appoints Truvisor As Distributor To Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Malaysia

LinkShadow Truvisor Partnership

Strategic partnership strengthens LinkShadow's presence in Malaysia, expanding access to AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and channel partners.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LinkShadow announced the appointment of TruVisor Malaysia Sdn Bhd as its distributor in Malaysia. The agreement expands the LinkShadow's presence in the country and will make its cybersecurity portfolio more accessible to enterprises and channel partners.

As Malaysia's digital economy grows, the increasing adoption of cloud services, connected infrastructure and digital platforms is expanding the attack surface. Security teams require greater visibility across their environments and better context to identify, investigate and respond to emerging risks.

LinkShadow's portfolio addresses three critical layers of modern cybersecurity. Network Detection and Response (NDR) transforms network activity into real-time cyber intelligence, helping security teams identify anomalous behavior, uncover hidden threats and accelerate investigations. LinkShadow is positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Network Detection and Response.

Beyond the network, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) helps organizations discover, classify, monitor and protect sensitive data across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) identifies identity-related risks, including privilege abuse, anomalous user behavior, insider threats and potential account compromise.

For organizations seeking unified visibility without replacing their existing security technologies, CyberMeshX is LinkShadow's most innovative solution. The vendor-independent unified platform connects and correlates intelligence from different security tools, helping organizations strengthen their security posture without becoming locked into a single vendor ecosystem.

“Malaysia is an important market for LinkShadow as organizations continue to accelerate their digital transformation and strengthen their cybersecurity strategies,” said Rinesh Nalinakshan, Chief Solutions Engineering Officer at LinkShadow“Our partnership with TruVisor Malaysia will enable us to extend our reach and work more closely with customers and partners across the country. TruVisor's market presence and expertise will be instrumental in bringing LinkShadow's AI-native approach to a broader range of organizations.”

Muralitharan Andi, Country Manager, TruVisor Malaysia Sdn Bhd said,“We are pleased to partner with LinkShadow and bring its AI-native cybersecurity analytics capabilities to the Malaysian market. As organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, there is a growing need for solutions that provide comprehensive visibility and actionable intelligence. We look forward to working with LinkShadow and our partners to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity resilience.”

The appointment reinforces LinkShadow's commitment to expanding its global partner network and making advanced cybersecurity analytics more accessible to organizations across key markets.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US registered cybersecurity technology company redefining how enterprises approach threat detection and response. Its AI driven CyberMeshX (CMX) platform provides a unified architecture that brings together core solutions including Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), each addressing critical layers of modern cyber risk. In an era of increasingly automated and AI driven attacks, LinkShadow enables organizations to move beyond fragmented, reactive security models toward a more intelligence led approach. By correlating signals across its solutions, LinkShadow helps reduce detection gaps, accelerate response and maximize the value of existing security investments at scale.

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About TruVisor Malaysia

TruVisor Malaysia is a cybersecurity technology distributor focused on enabling organizations and channel partners with innovative security solutions. Through its partner ecosystem and market expertise, Truvisor Malaysia supports the adoption of cybersecurity technologies designed to address the evolving needs of organizations across Malaysia.

Cloyd Dias

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LinkShadow Appoints TruVisor as Distributor to Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Malaysia News Provided By LinkShadow October 14, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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