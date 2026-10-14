Central African Republic - Vakaga: Reinforced Joint Patrols To Secure Local Populations

In response to security concerns in the Vakaga prefecture, the MINUSCA Force and the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) are stepping up their joint patrols in Birao, Am-Dafock, and several surrounding localities. Through this strengthened cooperation, both forces aim to prevent threats against civilians, reassure local populations, and consolidate stability in this part of the country.

On the afternoon of October 12, 2026, peacekeepers from MINUSCA's Zambian contingent and FACA personnel conducted a joint patrol along the main axes in and around Birao. This reinforced presence aims to reassure communities and strengthen trust between security forces and the population. In addition, sharing information with local residents helps improve the monitoring of the security situation and anticipate potential threats.

For the residents of Birao, seeing national forces and peacekeepers patrolling together is a concrete sign of cooperation for their security, in a context marked by concerns and circulating rumors about the security situation.

A Reassuring Presence That Dispels Rumors

Ahamat Adam, a community leader and member of the Local Peace Committee, welcomes the initiative and hopes it will extend to other areas of Vakaga.“We are happy to see these joint patrols between the Zambian contingent and the FACA. These joint operations reassure us. They alleviate our worries regarding the rumors and information currently circulating in our prefecture. We hope these patrols will be further reinforced and extended to other localities, particularly Tiringoulou and Sikikéde,” he stated.

Beyond security, this joint presence is also vital to economic activity and residents' daily lives.

An Essential Driver for the Local Economy and Social Cohesion

Amina Alit, a merchant at the Birao market, highlights how these operations reassure people in everyday life.“When we see the FACA and MINUSCA patrolling together in town, we feel safer. It allows us to carry out our daily activities with greater confidence,” she shared.

Through this operational cooperation, the MINUSCA Force and the FACA continue their efforts to protect civilian populations, prevent security incidents, and support stabilization initiatives in the Vakaga prefecture. Dialogue with local authorities and communities also remains essential to strengthen prevention mechanisms, improve communication, and build trust between the population and the forces entrusted with their security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).