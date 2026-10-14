Zambia: Energy Week Takes Energy Awareness To Kabwe Schools And Communities

Ministry of Energy Principal Energy Officer, Eng. Agnelli Kafuwe, and Zambia LPG Association Secretary General, Daniel Lyatumba, took to the radio airwaves in Kabwe to discuss Zambia's energy future, including electricity, petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as part of the 2026 Energy Week celebrations.

The discussion highlighted the importance of sustainable energy development and public awareness in supporting the country's energy needs.

Meanwhile, stakeholders, including Kanona Energy, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), ZESCO and TAZAMA Pipelines, joined the Ministry of Energy in engaging pupils in selected schools across Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi Districts through energy awareness talks and career development discussions.

The engagements focused on the electricity and petroleum sub-sectors, including LPG, sustainable energy use amid climate change, and career opportunities in the energy sector.

The activities are being held under the theme“Bridging the Energy Gap, Accelerating Universal Access and Industrialization.”

Yesterday, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary-Energy Prof Ephraim and his central province counterpart were expected to open the exhibitions for the Energy Week.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.