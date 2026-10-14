Cameroon International Federation Of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Cooperation

On 13 October 2026, the Minister of External Relations, H.E. MBELLA MBELLA, received in audience, Ms Kate FORBES, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

After the customary courtesies, the Minister of External Relations and his guest expressed their satisfaction at the excellent cooperation ties existing between Cameroon and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. They undertook to work together, in strict accordance with the principles governing international cooperation.

As a reminder, the IFRC supports the national Red Cross Society in disaster prevention and management.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Relations Extérieures du Cameroun.