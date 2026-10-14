Bengal's New Industrial Policy To Be Released Before Diwali To Have Transparent Land And Incentive Policies: CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that the new industrial policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government that will be released just before the forthcoming Diwali festival will also have a transparent land policy as well as an incentive policy to attract big ticket investment in the state.

He made this announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the Rs 6,000 crore phenol and acetone plants of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited at the industrial township of Haldia in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, which is also the native district of the Chief Minister.

"The Group of Ministers entrusted with the task of formulating the new industrial policy had already submitted the proposals on this count. Before the forthcoming Diwali festival, the final industrial policy will be presented to the industry fraternity. The new policy will also have a transparent land policy as well as a transparent incentive policy. The incentive policy will provide details of incentives, including power tariff subsidy, that will be provided to the investors," Chief Minister Adhikari said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack against the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments in West Bengal, accusing both the regimes of systematically destroying the industrial ambience in the state.

"Militant trade unionism and even assault of industrialists during the previous Left Front regime had driven away several industrial units from West Bengal during the 34-year Left Front regime from 1977 to 2011. Thereafter, during the previous 15-year Trinamool Congress regime from 2011 to 2026, the flawed land policies of the state government, rampant corruption and extortion had made industrialists averse towards West Bengal. Now time has come to move on and move out of that bad phase," Chief Minister Adhikari said.

He also made a promise that the state government will operate on the industrial front in such a manner that in the next one year West Bengal will become the "industrial destination" for industrialists throughout the country.

"Let us go to Bengal -- will be the new aim of the industrialists within a year. No one can stop the tide of industrial inflow in the state in the coming days. West Bengal will move forward with a double-engine government. More industrial investment will be made in the state in the coming days," the Chief Minister said.