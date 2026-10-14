Yemeni Forces Claim Heavy Houthi Losses in Ongoing Military Offensive
(MENAFN) Yemen’s government forces announced Tuesday that they had stepped up military operations against the Houthis along eastern and southern fronts under the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, claiming approximately 1,200 Houthi fighters had been neutralized.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib said the campaign had involved 2,200 attacks conducted using aircraft, drones, field artillery, rocket systems and sniper units.
According to the spokesman, the operations focused on Houthi command centers, defensive positions, firing sites, surveillance and reconnaissance posts, troop gatherings, weapons and ammunition storage facilities, supply corridors and other military installations.
In Taiz, intensified attacks targeted Houthi convoys and incoming reinforcements, disrupting their capacity to provide support and reorganize their units, al-Nadhib said.
Preliminary assessments from the battlefield indicated that around 1,200 Houthi fighters had been “neutralized.” More than 440 military vehicles and equipment units were also reportedly destroyed or damaged across the various fronts.
Meanwhile, military engineering teams continued removing landmines from areas recaptured on the western front and securing roads and access routes to support the return of displaced civilians, according to the statement.
The reported developments come as fighting continues to intensify between Yemen’s internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi movement.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib said the campaign had involved 2,200 attacks conducted using aircraft, drones, field artillery, rocket systems and sniper units.
According to the spokesman, the operations focused on Houthi command centers, defensive positions, firing sites, surveillance and reconnaissance posts, troop gatherings, weapons and ammunition storage facilities, supply corridors and other military installations.
In Taiz, intensified attacks targeted Houthi convoys and incoming reinforcements, disrupting their capacity to provide support and reorganize their units, al-Nadhib said.
Preliminary assessments from the battlefield indicated that around 1,200 Houthi fighters had been “neutralized.” More than 440 military vehicles and equipment units were also reportedly destroyed or damaged across the various fronts.
Meanwhile, military engineering teams continued removing landmines from areas recaptured on the western front and securing roads and access routes to support the return of displaced civilians, according to the statement.
The reported developments come as fighting continues to intensify between Yemen’s internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi movement.
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