Global Hematology Pioneer Prof. Alok Srivastava To Build International Hematology Institute In UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Institute being developed by Burjeel Holdings will strengthen advanced care for blood disorders, stem cell transplantation, and emerging cell and gene therapies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, is developing an international Hematology Institute in the UAE under the leadership of Prof. Alok Srivastava, a global pioneer in hematology and stem cell transplantation whose work has helped shape international treatment standards and advance gene therapy research. With Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi as its flagship hub, the Institute aims to become a leading destination for complex blood disorders, stem cell transplantation, and advanced therapies, bringing together specialized patient care, scientific research, and medical education.

Prof. Srivastava, who has been named Chairman of the Group-Wide Hematology Institute, will spearhead the initiative under Burjeel 2.0, the Group's transformation strategy focused on developing advanced clinical capabilities and globally competitive specialty centers. The Institute will bring together existing clinical expertise and research capabilities while strengthening specialist referrals, multidisciplinary treatment, and access to advanced care.

Known internationally for shaping hemophilia treatment guidelines and advancing gene therapy research, Prof. Srivastava brings more than three decades of experience in adult and pediatric hematology, stem cell transplantation, and academic leadership. He will spearhead the development of an integrated clinical and academic platform spanning hematology, hemato-oncology, bone marrow transplantation, and emerging cell and gene therapies.

A Global Leader in Hematology and Scientific Innovation:

Prof. Srivastava spent more than 35 years at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, India, where he helped develop one of the country's leading bone marrow transplantation programs. He also established and led the Centre for Stem Cell Research, a unit of India's Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), advancing stem cell research and gene therapy technologies.

A globally recognized authority on hemophilia, he led the development of all three editions of the World Federation of Hemophilia's (WFH) Guidelines for the Management of Hemophilia, helping shape clinical practice worldwide. He currently serves on the WFH Board of Directors, having previously served as Vice-President (Medical) from 2012 to 2014. He is Chairman of the Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders – Asia Pacific. His contributions have earned him the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Esteemed Career Award in 2024. He is also President of the Asia-Pacific Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group.

Prof Srivastava's pioneering research includes a first-in-human clinical study of lentiviral vector-based gene therapy for severe hemophilia A, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2025. This study demonstrated a novel approach for gene therapy for hemophilia with sustained production of clotting factor VIII using genetically modified blood-forming stem cells. The findings represent an important advance toward potentially curative treatments.

Prof. Srivastava has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications and continues his academic research at St. John's Research Institute and St. John's Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, India.

“Burjeel has made a clear commitment to building a hematology and transplantation service that can stand alongside the best centers in the world. Many families in this region live with inherited blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, and too many still have to travel abroad for transplants and advanced therapies. We aim to offer these treatments here in the UAE in a patient centered approach, supported by strong clinical programs, research, and the training of the next generation of specialists. I am delighted to lead this work,” said Prof. Srivastava.

Building on Established Clinical Capabilities:

The Institute will build on Burjeel Holdings' expertise in complex, highly specialized care. Burjeel Cancer Institute at BMC provides comprehensive adult and pediatric hematology and hemato-oncology services, including treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, bone marrow failure, and inherited blood disorders.

Its bone marrow transplantation program offers autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation for eligible patients, supported by specialized teams and multidisciplinary care. BMC's Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Center provides specialist consultations, transfusions, disease-modifying treatments, and transplantation expertise, while the Center for Research on Rare Blood Disorders (CR-RBD) has become one of the most productive research hubs worldwide.

Under Prof. Srivastava's leadership, these capabilities will form the foundation for internationally benchmarked clinical programs, expanded transplantation services, and research-driven advanced treatments. Strengthening these services locally will also help address the needs of patients, while reducing reliance on overseas treatment.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said:“The future of healthcare leadership will not be defined by the number of hospitals we operate, but by the scientific institutions we build and the medical advances we bring to patients. Professor Alok Srivastava represents the kind of global scientific leadership around which we intend to build Burjeel's next generation of institutions. Our ambition is to establish Abu Dhabi as an internationally recognized destination for complex blood disorders, stem cell transplantation, and emerging cell and gene therapies. We want to move beyond delivering advanced treatment to contributing to the science, research, training, and clinical standards that shape healthcare globally.”

Advancing Research and the Next Generation of Specialists:

The Institute will expand care for the full spectrum of pediatric and adult hematological disorders, both benign and malignant, while exploring opportunities in cellular and gene-based therapies through local innovation, research collaborations and international partnerships.

A key priority will be building a strong academic foundation through clinical research, specialist training, and knowledge exchange, supporting the development of the next generation of hematologists, transplant specialists, and multidisciplinary healthcare professionals.