Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola G77 Power With 7,000Mah Battery Gets A Big Discount

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Flipkart offers a massive 49 percent discount on the Motorola g77 Power smartphone during the Big Billion Days 2026 sale. You can grab this 5G device for just Rs 19,005 right now.

Flipkart offers unbelievable discounts on Motorola smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2026 sale. You can grab the Motorola g77 Power smartphone at almost half its original price right now.

The e-commerce platform gives a flat 49 percent discount on the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can purchase the device for Rs 21,249. Buyers also get an extra Rs 2,244 discount on select credit cards. This brings the final effective price of the Motorola smartphone down to just Rs 19,005.

Motorola packs the g77 Power smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6nm Octa Core chipset and an Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The device sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display.

The screen delivers a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1050 nits of peak brightness. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display from accidental drops. The smartphone runs on Android 16 OS out of the box. The company promises one generation of OS upgrade and three years of security updates. Users will definitely receive the Android 17 OS update.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The camera module houses a 2-in-1 light sensor and supports 2K video recording. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with 4K video recording support.

Motorola equips the device with a massive 7000mAh battery and 30W TurboPower Charging support. The phone measures 8.89 mm in thickness and weighs 215 grams.

Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and stereo speakers. The device also gets Dolby Atmos audio and dual microphones. The Motorola g77 Power comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It even boasts MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade durability.

Motorola offers the smartphone in three distinct colour options: Impenetrable, Nautical Blue, and Fuchsia Red. The Motorola g77 Power serves as the perfect choice for buyers who want premium camera output on a budget. The massive battery system also makes it a solid deal for gaming lovers.