US Warns Americans: Reconsider Saudi Travel as Attacks Mount
(MENAFN) The US Mission in Saudi Arabia urged Americans on Tuesday to reconsider travel to the kingdom, citing the threat of Iranian and Houthi missile and drone strikes, armed conflict and terrorism.
In a post on the social media platform X, the mission circulated an updated travel advisory that keeps Saudi Arabia at Level 3 (reconsider travel) and places the area along the Yemen border at Level 4 (do not travel). The American advisory system has two lower tiers: Level 1, which calls for normal precautions, and Level 2, which calls for increased caution.
Restrictions on US personnel
Under the advisory, US government employees in Saudi Arabia need special authorization to use any airport in the country and are barred from traveling within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the Yemeni border. They also need special permission to visit the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Taif and Yanbu. The mission advised Americans living in or visiting the kingdom to take similar precautions.
Escalating threats
The advisory said a threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks has persisted since hostilities between the US and Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Commercial flights from Saudi Arabia are still operating but have at times suffered significant disruption.
According to the advisory, Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis have fired missiles and drones into Saudi territory, hitting cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic sites and energy facilities. It also flagged falling debris from intercepted projectiles as a danger and cautioned US citizens against photographing, filming or sharing information about interceptions or affected locations.
Terrorism, exit bans and the enforcement of Saudi laws on social media activity were also listed among the risks facing travelers.
Airport attacks prompt alerts
The advisory follows several security alerts from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia in recent days. On Monday, the embassy renewed its alert for a third straight day after attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an attack aimed at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. It warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions, and urged US citizens to exercise caution at major airports.
Saudi authorities have reported missile and drone attacks on airports and other sites in recent days, while the Houthis have threatened further strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities. Meanwhile, a Saudi-led coalition has stepped up military operations against Houthi positions in Yemen, including airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa.
In a post on the social media platform X, the mission circulated an updated travel advisory that keeps Saudi Arabia at Level 3 (reconsider travel) and places the area along the Yemen border at Level 4 (do not travel). The American advisory system has two lower tiers: Level 1, which calls for normal precautions, and Level 2, which calls for increased caution.
Restrictions on US personnel
Under the advisory, US government employees in Saudi Arabia need special authorization to use any airport in the country and are barred from traveling within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the Yemeni border. They also need special permission to visit the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Taif and Yanbu. The mission advised Americans living in or visiting the kingdom to take similar precautions.
Escalating threats
The advisory said a threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks has persisted since hostilities between the US and Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Commercial flights from Saudi Arabia are still operating but have at times suffered significant disruption.
According to the advisory, Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis have fired missiles and drones into Saudi territory, hitting cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic sites and energy facilities. It also flagged falling debris from intercepted projectiles as a danger and cautioned US citizens against photographing, filming or sharing information about interceptions or affected locations.
Terrorism, exit bans and the enforcement of Saudi laws on social media activity were also listed among the risks facing travelers.
Airport attacks prompt alerts
The advisory follows several security alerts from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia in recent days. On Monday, the embassy renewed its alert for a third straight day after attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an attack aimed at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. It warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other disruptions, and urged US citizens to exercise caution at major airports.
Saudi authorities have reported missile and drone attacks on airports and other sites in recent days, while the Houthis have threatened further strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities. Meanwhile, a Saudi-led coalition has stepped up military operations against Houthi positions in Yemen, including airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa.
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