Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises as Outbreak Spreads Across Nigeria
(MENAFN) Nigeria has reported 268 deaths from Lassa fever in 2026, with 1,138 confirmed infections across 24 states and 119 local government areas, according to figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
The agency’s latest situation report covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, corresponding to epidemiological week 40. The fatality rate reached 23.6%, compared with 18.6% during the same period in 2025.
Confirmed infections climbed from 924 in the comparable period last year to 1,138 this year, while the number of deaths increased from 172 to 268.
During the first 40 weeks of 2026, authorities recorded 8,414 suspected infections, up from 8,041 cases reported over the equivalent period in 2025.
However, the number of newly confirmed cases fell to three in week 40, compared with 13 the previous week. The latest infections were detected in Bauchi and Benue states, while one death was reported during the period.
Five states—Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue—accounted for 88% of confirmed infections this year. Ondo recorded the highest proportion at 36%, followed by Bauchi at 23%, Taraba at 12%, Edo at 11% and Benue at 6%.
The health agency linked the high fatality rate partly to patients arriving at medical facilities late, the substantial cost of treatment and limited health-seeking practices in affected communities.
The agency’s latest situation report covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, corresponding to epidemiological week 40. The fatality rate reached 23.6%, compared with 18.6% during the same period in 2025.
Confirmed infections climbed from 924 in the comparable period last year to 1,138 this year, while the number of deaths increased from 172 to 268.
During the first 40 weeks of 2026, authorities recorded 8,414 suspected infections, up from 8,041 cases reported over the equivalent period in 2025.
However, the number of newly confirmed cases fell to three in week 40, compared with 13 the previous week. The latest infections were detected in Bauchi and Benue states, while one death was reported during the period.
Five states—Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue—accounted for 88% of confirmed infections this year. Ondo recorded the highest proportion at 36%, followed by Bauchi at 23%, Taraba at 12%, Edo at 11% and Benue at 6%.
The health agency linked the high fatality rate partly to patients arriving at medical facilities late, the substantial cost of treatment and limited health-seeking practices in affected communities.
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