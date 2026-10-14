Spain’s King, Queen Visit Ceuta for First Royal Trip in Years
(MENAFN) Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia traveled to the North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday, marking the royal family’s first visit to the Spanish territory since 2007.
Hundreds of residents welcomed the monarchs with Spanish flags and patriotic chants before the royal couple attended an official event at the city’s Assembly Palace, according to reports.
Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas presented Felipe VI with the keys to the city, describing the enclave as a bridge between Europe and Africa.
The visit comes as Ceuta continues to deal with the aftermath of a major migration crisis in July, when tens of thousands of people crossed into the territory from neighboring Morocco.
Vivas portrayed Ceuta as having suffered a serious setback but remaining determined to recover. He also called for measures to guarantee "a future of security, stability and well-being for Ceuta and its citizens," within the European framework, according to reports.
The royal itinerary included a stop at a public school and an interfaith ceremony honoring migrants who died while attempting to reach Ceuta.
Territorial Policy Minister Angel Victor Torres accompanied the king and queen, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was absent from the visit.
Felipe VI and Letizia are scheduled to travel to Melilla on Wednesday. The other Spanish autonomous city in North Africa also borders Morocco.
Spanish government estimates indicate that the summer’s mass crossings brought tens of thousands of people into Ceuta.
Hundreds of residents welcomed the monarchs with Spanish flags and patriotic chants before the royal couple attended an official event at the city’s Assembly Palace, according to reports.
Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas presented Felipe VI with the keys to the city, describing the enclave as a bridge between Europe and Africa.
The visit comes as Ceuta continues to deal with the aftermath of a major migration crisis in July, when tens of thousands of people crossed into the territory from neighboring Morocco.
Vivas portrayed Ceuta as having suffered a serious setback but remaining determined to recover. He also called for measures to guarantee "a future of security, stability and well-being for Ceuta and its citizens," within the European framework, according to reports.
The royal itinerary included a stop at a public school and an interfaith ceremony honoring migrants who died while attempting to reach Ceuta.
Territorial Policy Minister Angel Victor Torres accompanied the king and queen, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was absent from the visit.
Felipe VI and Letizia are scheduled to travel to Melilla on Wednesday. The other Spanish autonomous city in North Africa also borders Morocco.
Spanish government estimates indicate that the summer’s mass crossings brought tens of thousands of people into Ceuta.
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