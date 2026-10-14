Russia Arrests Japanese Reporter on Spy Charges in Sakhalin
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had detained a Japanese journalist in the Sakhalin region on suspicion of espionage, according to a Russian state news agency.
The FSB alleged that the man, a correspondent in the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk bureau of a Japanese regional newspaper, gathered and stored information on Russia’s defense capabilities on behalf of Japanese intelligence. It claimed the material could be used to harm the country’s security.
Investigators have opened a criminal case against the journalist. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court has ordered him held in custody while the investigation continues, the FSB said.
The FSB alleged that the man, a correspondent in the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk bureau of a Japanese regional newspaper, gathered and stored information on Russia’s defense capabilities on behalf of Japanese intelligence. It claimed the material could be used to harm the country’s security.
Investigators have opened a criminal case against the journalist. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court has ordered him held in custody while the investigation continues, the FSB said.
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