Houthi Shelling Kills Six Civilians, Damages Homes in Yemen’s Taiz
(MENAFN) At least six civilians have died and another 18 have been wounded following Houthi artillery attacks on residential districts and populated areas across Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province over the past 24 hours, according to the Yemeni government.
The Interior Ministry said the victims included women, children and elderly people, with the bombardment affecting Taiz city and nearby rural communities.
The attacks also caused damage to seven homes and 12 privately owned vehicles, while Al-Safwa Hospital and Al-Saeed Mosque in Taiz city were also affected, the ministry added.
The latest casualties come as Houthi shelling continues across the province, which remains a major battleground in Yemen’s prolonged conflict.
Taiz has been divided between government-controlled areas and territories held by the Houthis, making it one of the conflict’s key front lines.
The Houthis have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014. Yemen’s internationally recognized government receives backing from a Saudi-led coalition that entered the war in 2015.
Hostilities have intensified in recent months amid a wider escalation involving the Houthis, Yemeni government forces and the Saudi-led coalition.
The Interior Ministry said the victims included women, children and elderly people, with the bombardment affecting Taiz city and nearby rural communities.
The attacks also caused damage to seven homes and 12 privately owned vehicles, while Al-Safwa Hospital and Al-Saeed Mosque in Taiz city were also affected, the ministry added.
The latest casualties come as Houthi shelling continues across the province, which remains a major battleground in Yemen’s prolonged conflict.
Taiz has been divided between government-controlled areas and territories held by the Houthis, making it one of the conflict’s key front lines.
The Houthis have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014. Yemen’s internationally recognized government receives backing from a Saudi-led coalition that entered the war in 2015.
Hostilities have intensified in recent months amid a wider escalation involving the Houthis, Yemeni government forces and the Saudi-led coalition.
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