India, Canada Eye USD50B Trade Target as Modi, Carney Talk
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a call with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday, covering bilateral ties, energy and technology, as a record Canadian trade mission arrived in India.
Writing on the social media platform X, Modi said: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney.”
He said the two leaders “agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties,” and “work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”
“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added.
The call coincided with Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu leading Canada’s “largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years.”
Sidhu, also posting on X, said: “India is home to more than 1.4 billion people and is one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, making it a significant opportunity for Canadian businesses to reach new customers.”
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said he held “a productive discussion” with Sidhu.
“Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access & unlocks new trade and investment opportunities.”
Goyal added that he is “confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity.”
The talks follow a thaw in relations after a period of tension. India and Canada agreed earlier this year to double bilateral trade in goods and services to $50 billion by 2030.
Writing on the social media platform X, Modi said: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney.”
He said the two leaders “agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties,” and “work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”
“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added.
The call coincided with Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu leading Canada’s “largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years.”
Sidhu, also posting on X, said: “India is home to more than 1.4 billion people and is one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, making it a significant opportunity for Canadian businesses to reach new customers.”
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said he held “a productive discussion” with Sidhu.
“Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access & unlocks new trade and investment opportunities.”
Goyal added that he is “confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity.”
The talks follow a thaw in relations after a period of tension. India and Canada agreed earlier this year to double bilateral trade in goods and services to $50 billion by 2030.
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