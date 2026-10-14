US Places Nigeria on Child Soldiers Blacklist, Threatening Military Aid
(MENAFN) Nigeria has been added to the United States’ list of countries facing potential restrictions under the Child Soldiers Prevention Act, a move that could affect military funding, arms sales and defense cooperation unless President Donald Trump approves an exemption.
The designation appears in the US State Department’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which alleges that armed factions operating in Nigeria recruit and involve minors in their activities.
According to the report, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enlist, abduct and exploit children in various roles, including fighters, intelligence gatherers, porters, messengers and guards. Some of those recruited are reportedly as young as 12.
The designation could lead to limits on several forms of US military support, including international military education and training, foreign military financing, transfers of surplus defense equipment and certain commercial authorizations for military goods. However, presidential waivers and other legal exemptions may allow some assistance to continue.
The report states that the potential restrictions take effect on Oct. 1 for the relevant fiscal year, unless an exemption or another applicable exception is approved.
The move comes as Washington and Abuja continue security cooperation aimed in part at countering extremist organizations in northeastern Nigeria.
The designation appears in the US State Department’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which alleges that armed factions operating in Nigeria recruit and involve minors in their activities.
According to the report, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) enlist, abduct and exploit children in various roles, including fighters, intelligence gatherers, porters, messengers and guards. Some of those recruited are reportedly as young as 12.
The designation could lead to limits on several forms of US military support, including international military education and training, foreign military financing, transfers of surplus defense equipment and certain commercial authorizations for military goods. However, presidential waivers and other legal exemptions may allow some assistance to continue.
The report states that the potential restrictions take effect on Oct. 1 for the relevant fiscal year, unless an exemption or another applicable exception is approved.
The move comes as Washington and Abuja continue security cooperation aimed in part at countering extremist organizations in northeastern Nigeria.
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