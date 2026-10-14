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Oman’s FM Lands in Pakistan as Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Oman’s FM Lands in Pakistan as Hormuz Crisis Deepens


Date: 2026-10-14 07:18:03

(MENAFN) Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi touched down in Pakistan late Tuesday for a two-day visit, as the Middle East war continues to widen, according to an official statement.

Senior Foreign Ministry officials received him in Islamabad. He is in the country at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

The 8th Session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission is also due to take place in the Pakistani capital during the trip. The two foreign ministers will co-chair the session, which is intended as a key forum for reviewing the full range of bilateral ties and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Albusaidi is also scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Dar and is expected to make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit comes amid regional diplomatic efforts to rein in escalating hostilities in the Middle East. Pakistan and Oman have both taken part in mediation aimed at securing a negotiated end to the US-Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman has separately held talks with Iran on creating temporary or safe commercial shipping lanes through the waterway, which is now nearly shut.

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