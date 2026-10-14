Breathizen Introduces Breathizen Spray With Mullein Leaf Extract, Ginger Root Extract, Bromelain, And Organic Lemon Extract 60 Ml

Ogden, UT, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreathiZen has introduced BreathiZen Spray, a spray-format dietary supplement featuring a combination of botanical extracts, an enzyme preparation, and selected nutritional ingredients. The formulation lists mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, bromelain powder, organic lemon extract, and organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract, alongside green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine base, L-theanine, chromium, and vitamin D3.

The introduction of Breathi Zen Spray provides an opportunity to describe the product's stated composition and the characteristics of its listed ingredients. The formulation brings together materials derived from plants and fungi with other nutritional compounds. Each ingredient has distinct identification, preparation, and labeling considerations.

Understanding a multi-ingredient supplement requires more than reviewing its ingredient names. Serving size, individual ingredient quantities, extract specifications, manufacturing practices, and appropriate quality documentation all contribute to an accurate description of the finished product.

Overview of the Formulation

BreathiZen combines several botanical extracts

These components differ in their sources and composition. Botanical extracts can vary according to the plant species, plant part, extraction method, and manufacturing specifications. Enzyme preparations may be characterized by activity measurements, while vitamins and minerals require accurate declarations of their chemical forms and quantities.

BreathiZen Spray should therefore be described using verified product information. Ingredient names alone do not establish the effectiveness, safety, or suitability of the finished formulation for every individual.

Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1

Mullein leaf extract is one of the principal botanical ingredients listed for Breathi Zen Spray. Mullein refers to plants belonging to the genus Verbascum, several species of which have a history of use in traditional herbal preparations.

The specified 10:1 extract ratio generally describes the relationship between the amount of starting botanical material and the amount of extract produced. The manufacturer's documentation should confirm the exact calculation and preparation method.

An extract ratio does not independently establish the concentration of particular compounds or demonstrate a specific health effect. Botanical identity, extraction methods, source material, and quality specifications all influence an extract's characteristics.

For BreathiZen, documenting the species, plant part, extract ratio, and quantity per serving would provide additional clarity about this ingredient. Any claims concerning the finished product would require appropriate evidence relating to the specific formulation and its intended use.

Ginger Root Extract and Bromelain Powder

Ginger root extract is another listed ingredient. Ginger, scientifically identified as Zingiber officinale, is used in culinary applications and various traditional preparations. It contains naturally occurring compounds, including gingerols and related substances, whose concentrations can vary depending on processing and extraction.

The term ginger root extract identifies the ingredient's general source but does not provide a complete chemical specification. Information about the extract ratio, standardization, and quantity per serving would help clarify the preparation used in the formulation.

BreathiZen

The weight of a bromelain preparation and its measured enzyme activity are separate characteristics. Product documentation can clarify the preparation's specifications and the methods used to assess consistency.

Both ingredients form part of the stated formulation. Their inclusion can be reported as a compositional fact without attributing unverified physiological effects to the finished spray.

Organic Lemon Extract and Cordyceps militaris

Organic lemon extract is identified as another component of BreathiZen Spray. Lemon, or Citrus limon, is used in foods, beverages, flavorings, and botanical ingredient preparations. Its extract composition depends on the source material and processing method.

The organic designation should be supported by applicable certification or supply-chain documentation. The term alone does not establish the quality, concentration, or effectiveness of an ingredient.

The formulation also lists organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract. Cordyceps militaris is a fungus used in certain food and supplement applications. Its composition can depend on the strain, cultivation conditions, harvested material, extraction method, and subsequent processing.

Documentation should clarify the source material, ingredient identity, extraction process, and applicable quality specifications. The description of the material as an organic fruit extract should also match the manufacturer's records.

BreathiZen includes these ingredients as part of a formulation combining different botanical and naturally sourced materials. Their presence does not, by itself, establish a particular health outcome or demonstrate clinical effectiveness.

Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green tea extract and green coffee bean extract are also included in the ingredient list.

Green tea comes from the leaves of Camellia sinensis. Depending on the preparation, its extract may contain catechins and other naturally occurring compounds, as well as varying amounts of caffeine.

Green coffee bean extract is derived from unroasted coffee beans and may contain chlorogenic acids. Its composition varies according to the source material and extraction process.

The names of these ingredients do not establish their concentrations of caffeine, catechins, or chlorogenic acids. Product-specific specifications or analytical information are needed to determine those details.

For BreathiZen Spray, accurate ingredient declarations are important for communicating the composition of the finished product. Where caffeine is present, its quantity per serving may also be relevant to labeling and consumer understanding.

The presence of green tea or green coffee bean extract should not be interpreted as proof that the finished formulation changes metabolism, body weight, or energy levels. Such claims require suitable evidence and must comply with applicable regulations.

L-Carnitine Base and L-Theanine

L-carnitine base and L-theanine are additional components listed in the formulation.

L-carnitine is involved in transporting long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where fatty acids can undergo oxidation. The body produces L-carnitine, and it is also present in certain foods. Supplemental forms are used in a range of nutritional products.

The designation L-carnitine base identifies the form stated in the supplied product information. The precise ingredient identity, amount, and specifications should be verified through the manufacturer's documentation.

L-theanine is an amino acid-related compound found naturally in tea. Its characteristics and quantity in a supplement depend on the preparation and the formulation's specifications.

Chromium and Vitamin D3

Chromium and vitamin D3 are also listed in the formulation. Both have recognized biological roles, but their amounts and labeling requirements differ.

Chromium is a trace mineral found in foods and used in certain dietary supplements. Its quantity is generally expressed in micrograms, making accurate measurement and labeling important.

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is a form of vitamin D. Vitamin D contributes to calcium and phosphorus regulation and supports normal bone maintenance and other physiological processes.

The presence of these nutrients does not establish that an individual has a deficiency or that the product is appropriate for that person. Nutritional needs can vary according to diet, health status, medication use, and existing supplementation.

BreathiZen's product documentation should specify the amount of each nutrient per serving and provide applicable labeling information. Clear declarations help distinguish the presence of an ingredient from the quantity actually delivered by the product.

Clarification of the Reported 154 mg Amount

The supplied product description references 154 mg alongside the botanical ingredients. Before publication, the manufacturer should confirm what this amount represents.

The figure may refer to an individual ingredient, a combination of ingredients, or another specified part of the formulation. It should not be attributed to a particular component without supporting documentation.

A complete supplement label should identify the serving size and provide ingredient quantities as required by applicable regulations. Additional technical information may specify extract ratios, standardization, and quality criteria.

Clarifying the 154 mg figure would help ensure that published information about BreathiZen accurately reflects the finished formulation.

Spray Format, Labeling, and Quality

BreathiZen Spray is described as a spray-format dietary supplement. Relevant product information may include the serving definition, quantity delivered per application, directions for use, recommended frequency, storage conditions, and applicable warnings.

The spray format alone does not establish the rate of absorption, the quantity absorbed, or a particular physiological effect. Such conclusions require evidence appropriate to the finished formulation and its route of administration.

Manufacturing controls are also relevant to multi-ingredient supplements. Appropriate quality practices may include ingredient identity verification, purity assessments, contaminant controls, microbial testing where applicable, and checks for batch consistency.

Botanical and fungal ingredients may require additional sourcing and identification procedures because their characteristics can vary with cultivation, harvesting, and processing.

For BreathiZen, accurate labeling and appropriate quality documentation can help ensure that product descriptions reflect the ingredients and quantities actually used. Any stated certifications or manufacturing standards should be supported by relevant records.

Responsible Supplement Information

Dietary supplements are not substitutes for a balanced diet or professional medical care. The suitability of a multi-ingredient product may depend on age, medical history, existing health conditions, medication use, pregnancy or breastfeeding status, and other individual factors.

People considering supplements containing botanical extracts, bromelain, potentially caffeine-containing ingredients, and additional nutrients should review the product label. A qualified healthcare professional can help assess potential interactions and individual considerations.

Total intake from multiple supplements and other sources may also be relevant, particularly when products contain caffeine or vitamin D.

Evidence relating to an individual ingredient is not automatically evidence for the finished product. Findings associated with a specific ingredient preparation or dosage may not apply to a different formulation or method of administration.

Accordingly, information about BreathiZen should distinguish the product's documented composition from claims about safety, intended use, or effectiveness. Any product-specific claims should be supported by reliable evidence and comply with applicable dietary supplement regulations.

About BreathiZen

BreathiZen is the name associated with BreathiZen Spray, a spray-format dietary supplement described as containing botanical extracts and nutritional ingredients. The supplied ingredient list includes mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, bromelain powder, organic lemon extract, organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract, green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine base, L-theanine, chromium, and vitamin D3.

Additional product details, including serving size, individual ingredient quantities, directions for use, manufacturing information, and applicable labeling details, should be confirmed through the company's authorized documentation.

This announcement describes the stated composition of BreathiZen Spray and does not establish clinical effectiveness or guarantee a particular result. Product-specific statements should be evaluated against reliable evidence and the requirements applicable to dietary supplements in the intended market.

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BreathiZen Introduces BreathiZen Spray With Mullein Leaf Extract, Ginger Root Extract, Bromelain, and Organic Lemon Extract 60 ml