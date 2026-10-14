Calian Awarded CAD$47 Million Contract For NATO Joint Warfare Centre Scenario Development Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-year award reinforces Calian's position as a long-standing partner for NATO readiness, interoperability and collective training

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract valued at approximately CAD$47 million to continue providing scenario development support to the NATO Joint Warfare Centre (JWC) in Stavanger, Norway.

Awarded following a competitive procurement process, the contract extends Calian's long-standing relationship with JWC and reinforces, the company's position as a trusted partner for supporting NATO collective training and operational readiness.

Under the contract, Calian will support the design, develop and maintain complex training scenarios that underpin NATO's strategic and operational-level exercises. These scenarios create realistic and evolving operating environments that challenge commanders and staff to make decisions, coordinate across domains and prepare for the increasingly complex security environment facing the Alliance.

The NATO Joint Warfare Centre is a key part of NATO's collective training enterprise, supporting the preparation of NATO headquarters and forces for current and future operations. Through sophisticated exercises and experimentation, the JWC helps strengthen Alliance readiness, interoperability and operational effectiveness.

"The security environment is changing quickly and NATO forces need training that reflects the complexity, uncertainty and pace of modern operations,” said Roch Pelletier, Calian's Regional Vice President of Defence“The award reflects NATO's continued confidence in our people and our expertise. We are proud to continue working alongside the Joint Warfare Centre to deliver the realistic, demanding training environments that help commanders and staff prepare to operate and succeed together."

Calian currently serves as a prime contractor supporting JWC and provides subject matter expertise for operational and strategic-level exercises. Through years of supporting NATO scenario development, Calian has built deep expertise in translating evolving threats, operational concepts and exercise objectives into realistic training environments.

Scenario development is central to effective synthetic and collective training. Calian teams integrate political, military, economic, civil and information factors that evolve throughout an exercise, creating the conditions for participants to practice decision-making, coordination and command environments that reflect contemporary operational challenges.

The award builds on Calian's broader defence training and simulation business across Canada, Europe and allied markets and further strengthens the company's position as a leading provider of collective training, simulation, exercise support and military capability development to NATO and allied nations.

About Calian

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

...

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

...

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: ...