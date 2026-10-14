Hypnautic Returns With New Single 'Pressure' From His First Solo Album In Over A Decade

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hypnautic, one half of the duo Top Flite Empire, announces the release of his single "Pressure" on October 14, 2026. The track is the first offering from his forthcoming solo album, Good To Be Vertical. "Pressure" is a high-stakes record for the moment when everything closes in and you still have to perform, provide, and keep moving. Produced by AJ iAM and featuring his vocal contribution, the track examines financial strain, family responsibility, and the physical cost of survival. Balancing gritty, contemporary hip-hop with melodic, emotional undertones, the song maintains an intimate, human core for hip-hop fans who crave a more mature lens. The album releases November 11, 2026 (11/11) via Uncommon Music Collective, LLC.Hypnautic enters this new era after already achieving more than most independent artists are fortunate enough to experience. He's also a father and the co-founder of Qoncert App, a platform that puts his advocacy for independent artists into practice. His story isn't linear and his gratitude is tangible. Good To Be Vertical turns experience into perspective, examining pressure, mistakes, family, responsibility, purpose, and resilience through the eyes of someone still learning, still evolving, and still standing.Good To Be Vertical is a portrait of a grown man examining the pressure, pain, love, mistakes, and wisdom that shaped him. Across thirteen tracks produced entirely by Alex Johnson (AJ iAM), with features from King Tef, Dr. Ali, Othello James, Cay Co, and Harold Rapp III, the album moves through an emotional arc from pressure and mortality to release and forward motion. The thesis arrives in the opening track and echoes throughout, "Forgive the son who became what he had to become." Sonically rooted in lyric-driven hip-hop with cinematic, emotional, and contemporary elements, the project uses cinematic tension to position Hypnautic as a new and matured voice in the genre. The album is a soundtrack for anyone turning experience into perspective. Good To Be Vertical releases on 11/11 to remind us all that we're still here, still learning, still vertical.

Bryanne E. Mitchell-Gonzales

Color Coded Media Group

+1 720-634-6266

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hypnautic Returns with New Single 'Pressure' From His First Solo Album in Over a Decade News Provided By Color Coded Media Group October 14, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.