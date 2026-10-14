Enjoin Appoints Nicole Faucher As Chief Commercial Officer

Nicole Faucher, Chief Commercial Officer at Enjoin

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Healthcare growth executive brings more than two decades of experience scaling services and technology businesses.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enjoin, a technology-enabled, physician-directed mid-revenue cycle platform helping hospitals and health systems nationwide strengthen DRG accuracy and reimbursement integrity, today announced the appointment of Nicole Faucher, MS, as Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 30, 2026. Faucher brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience spanning care delivery, healthcare technology, and technology-enabled services.

Faucher joins Enjoin following her tenure as President of Clearway Health, where she helped develop an emerging health-system venture into a national specialty pharmacy services and technology company. Her leadership encompassed strategic planning, financial performance, technology delivery, operations, market expansion, and client development, supporting partnerships with hospitals and health systems across the country.

“Nicole brings the commercial and operating experience to help us scale the value of Enjoin's platform,” said Justin Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Enjoin.“She understands how to build strong client partnerships and translate technology into measurable healthcare performance. Her leadership will help us reach more health systems with solutions that improve reimbursement accuracy while reducing denials.”

Faucher's appointment follows Enjoin's rebrand and continued investment in technology and advanced analytics. Enjoin's EnFORM+ platform screens 100% of eligible inpatient discharges to identify potential coding and documentation gaps, routing flagged cases to Enjoin's clinical and coding experts for review and validation. This approach helps improve documentation accuracy, capture appropriate reimbursement, and reduce downstream denial risk.

Throughout her career, Faucher has paired commercial leadership with hands-on operating experience, strengthening client relationships and building the infrastructure needed for sustainable growth. With experience spanning patient care through executive leadership, she brings a broad perspective on healthcare delivery, technology, operations, and the commercial strategies that enable organizations to grow and transform.

“Enjoin brings together clinical expertise, technology, and data to address the financial challenges health systems face every day,” said Faucher.“I'm excited to help expand that impact through lasting client partnerships and sustainable growth, supporting Enjoin's commitment to right payment, first time, every time.”

About Enjoin

Enjoin combines clinically intelligent technology, advanced analytics, and physician-directed expertise to help health systems improve coding and documentation accuracy, strengthen reimbursement integrity, and reduce denials at scale. With more than $3 billion in identified revenue opportunity and a denial rate below 2% on reviewed cases, Enjoin has mastered a scalable model built to navigate increasing payer scrutiny and documentation complexity. Enjoin's precision technology, powered by deterministic clinical logic and clinically validated pathways, identifies defensible coding and documentation opportunities before Enjoin's team of physician and clinical coding analysts review them allowing for consistent results, higher ROI, and less denials.

Kendall Stempel

Enjoin

+1 954-263-1767

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