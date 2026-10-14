New Vantaca Enhanced Integration In Axela Platform Introduces Two-Way Communication, Saves Users Time And Effort

Axela and Vantaca Enhance Two-Way Integration

Strategic enhancements to the integration between Axela Easy CollectTM and Vantaca are now available, offering higher efficiency and clarity to shared users.

- Martin Urruela, Axela CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Axela Technologies, the provider of the leading HOA collections solution Axela Easy CollectTM, announced today significant upgrades to their integration with Vantaca, an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. The Enhanced Integration offers two-way data connectivity between the platforms, minimizing risk and time spent on manual processes, and expediting HOA delinquency resolution."We are excited to continue strategically augmenting our partner integrations," said Axela CEO Martin Urruela.“Our Easy Collect platform supports a considerable number of Vantaca customers. This Enhanced Integration is expected to make a powerful difference in their day-to-day workload."Vantaca Enhanced Integration Offers Two-Way SyncThrough the Enhanced Integration, information can now be moved between platforms freely. This ability to both push data from Vantaca so that Easy Collect can access it, as well as pull data from Easy Collect and back into the Vantaca platform, lessens the level of effort users will have to expend, and mitigates opportunities for user error to occur.The upgrade also introduces an Integration Scoring wizard to help ensure users are taking full advantage of all features within the Vantaca Enhanced Integration. In the platform, users can see what percentage of completion their integration is at based on which features they have activated, and which still remain available to them.Easy Collect users who complete the integration process with Vantaca will do so by enabling both Auto Submit and Get Notified, two no-cost features that round out the complete integration.Auto SubmitThis no-cost feature gives users the ability to submit units to collections automatically from within Vantaca's platform. Users can follow their existing process in the Vantaca Action Table to define the Action Steps for when an account should be sent to collections.Once the Action Steps for viable accounts are specified by the account users, Vantaca handles the task of submission. This automated escalation happens daily, versus the standard Auto Submit feature which is a monthly automation. The Vantaca platform pushes approved account data to the cloud, and then the Enhanced Integration tool pulls it and automatically creates the cases in Easy Collect.Get NotifiedWith Get Notified, Easy Collect users are offered three distinct communication channels, giving more coverage for notifications and updates about ongoing cases. Through the Enhanced Integration, this feature now also writes any collections actions taken back into the Vantaca platform. This creates a record of all account actions in both software products, so the data is always available and up to date."Collections are one of the most operationally sensitive areas for management companies, and having a seamless connection between Vantaca and Axela means fewer manual handoffs, fewer errors, and faster resolution for homeowners and boards alike," said Parker Wilson, Senior Director of Partnerships at Vantaca. "This Enhanced Integration is a great example of what happens when two partners are equally invested in reducing friction for the people doing the work every day."The Enhanced Vantaca Integration is available for all Vantaca and Axela partners today.About AxelaAxela Technologies is a collections technology provider that specializes in helping community associations recover delinquent assessments. Through the automation of the complete collections process, Axela's suite of products reduces the cost of outreach and engagement. Axela leverages a multi-channel, digital-first approach to collections, providing transparency and efficiency for all stakeholders. To learn more about Axela, visit .About VantacaVantaca is an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. Serving more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, integrated payments, and resident-facing features to elevate community living. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, Vantaca is uniquely positioned to lead the modernization of community management through operational excellence, agentic AI, and an expanding ecosystem connecting management companies, residents, vendors, and boards. For more information, visit vantaca.Vantaca Media Contact: Ryan Kelly (...)

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New Vantaca Enhanced Integration in Axela Platform Introduces Two-Way Communication, Saves Users Time and Effort News Provided By Axela Technologies October 14, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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