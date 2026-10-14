Almalinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak At All Things Open 2026

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak during All Things Open 2026 taking place October 19-20, 2026 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.During the Day 1 Lightning Talks session taking place from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. in Ballroom B on Monday, October 19, Vasquez will present“This Sh*t Don't Just Happen: The Invisible Work of Open Source Stewardship.” Drawing on five years of building AlmaLinux from a community response to crisis into a foundation trusted by more than 2 million systems, CERN and companies including Meta and AMD, Vasquez will explore what open source stewardship actually requires beyond writing code. She will also examine why people often want to contribute to open source but do not know how to get involved, along with the many ways individuals and organizations can support the projects they depend on.The session will outline what happens when critical open source projects lack sustained support, with examples including OpenSSL before Heartbleed, XZ Utils and the CentOS end-of-life. Attendees will gain a concrete understanding of the full spectrum of open source contribution, why every piece of it matters, and what they and their organizations can do to support the projects they rely on.For more information on Vasquez's session, visit:sessions/this-sht-dont-just-happen-the-invisible-work-of-open-source-stewardshipIn addition to Vasquez's talk, attendees can visit AlmaLinux booth #79 to experience the new Certification Station. Using provided thumb drives, visitors can boot directly into AlmaLinux and run the certification suite without installing anything on their system. Most certification runs finish in under 10 minutes, giving attendees a hands-on look at the recently expanded AlmaLinux Certification Program, which now includes both hardware and software certification.With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vasques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email....For detailed All Things Open 2026 event information, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

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AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at All Things Open 2026 News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation October 14, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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