Divine G Entertainment Offers Wrongful Conviction Novel 'No Other Love' At No Cost October 14-18

"No Other Love" by Divine G, free on Amazon Kindle October 14 through October 18, 2026

John "Divine G" Whitfield, founder of Divine G Entertainment and the author whose true story is the basis for the A24 film "Sing Sing"

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No Other Love, a wrongful-conviction novel, free on Amazon Kindle October 14–18. Its author served 25 years in New York prisons, is portrayed in A24's Sing Sing

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Divine G Entertainment has announced that "No Other Love," a crime novel examining wrongful conviction in the New York State criminal justice system, is available at no cost on Amazon Kindle from October 14 through October 18, 2026.The novel is set in Brooklyn in 1994. It follows Dinasia Whitman and Tislam Parker, two young people who met and fell in love in the New York State foster care system and who are four months from graduating out of it. A shooting outside a public housing development leads to Parker's conviction for a murder committed by another man, and to a sentence of thirty years to life. Five years later, after Whitman has built a career and a household elsewhere, she learns that evidence of his innocence may still exist, and that other people have reason to ensure it never surfaces.The novel's author, John "Divine G" Whitfield, wrote the book while serving twenty-five years in New York State prisons for a crime he has consistently maintained he did not commit. He continues to pursue official exoneration. Whitfield's life is the basis for the A24 feature film "Sing Sing," in which he is portrayed by Colman Domingo. The film received multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Domingo and Best Adapted Screenplay, on which Whitfield shares credit. Whitfield also appears in the film.While incarcerated, Whitfield co-founded Rehabilitation Through the Arts, a nonprofit organization that delivers theater and creative arts programming inside New York State correctional facilities and that is the subject of the film. He has published eight novels, and has received four PEN Awards, the Tacenda Literary Award, and a citation from the United Nations for advocacy on behalf of education in detention. Since his release in 2012 he has worked as a youth counselor in New York City and is currently a train operator for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority."I did not research this subject. I lived it," Whitfield said. "When I write about a man buried under another man's crime, I am describing something I understand from the inside rather than something I imagined."Whitfield said the decision to remove the price for five days was made with two groups of readers in mind. "There are people who will never take a chance on an author they have not heard of, and there are people for whom a few dollars is a genuine barrier," he said. "This removes both obstacles at the same time."The company said the promotion is also intended to introduce readers to its wider catalog, which includes eight novels available in paperback, digital, and audio editions. Three of those titles have been produced as what the company describes as cinematic audiobooks, with a separate voice for each character and sound design under each scene."No Other Love" is available at and is free to download from October 14 through October 18, 2026. Standard pricing resumes after that date. The novel is also published in paperback and as an audiobook narrated by the author.Readers who complete the novel are encouraged to leave an honest review on the retailer platform of their choice.About Divine G EntertainmentDivine G Entertainment is a Brooklyn-based publishing and production company founded by John "Divine G" Whitfield after his release from prison in 2012. The company publishes novels in paperback, digital, and audio formats, develops literary properties for film and television, and provides editing, adaptation, and audiobook production services to other authors. Additional information is available at .Information about Whitfield's exoneration campaign is available at .

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No Other Love - FREE ON KINDLE - FIVE DAYS ONLY

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Divine G Entertainment Offers Wrongful Conviction Novel 'No Other Love' at No Cost October 14-18 News Provided By Divine G Entertainment October 14, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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