Ticket Squeeze - Entertainment Everywhere. Low prices and low fees on tickets for entertainment events across the USA.

New plugin connects directly to the Ticket Squeeze API so website owners can add live event lists, ticket links, and full event pages with zero coding

- Matthew, Ticket Squeeze COO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ticket Squeeze, a resale ticket marketplace serving fans with access to over 100,000 events worldwide and more than $5 billion in inventory, today announced the release of its official free Ticket Affiliate WordPress plugin. Built specifically for affiliates, the plugin eliminates the technical barriers that often slow down monetization of event content.

With a single API key and affiliate ID, publishers can now show live Ticket Squeeze events & tickets directly on their sites. Shortcodes, a native Gutenberg block, and optional import tools handle the heavy lifting - automatically keeping content current, caching for fast performance, and appending the affiliates tracking tag to every“Buy Tickets” link so commissions are tracked without manual intervention.

“Ticket Squeeze continues to prove why it is one of the strongest choices for affiliates in the ticketing space,” said a Matthew, Ticket Squeeze COO.“This plugin removes friction. Website owners no longer need developers or custom code. They install it, connect their account, and start earning on concerts, sports, theatre, and other live events while we manage the inventory, checkout, and buyer protection.”

Key capabilities include:

- Instant event lists via shortcode or Gutenberg block (search by performer, venue, category, or keyword).

- Multiple layout and design options for event and ticket listings.

- Optional full imports of events, venues, performers, and categories that create editable WordPress pages with images, maps, schema markup, and more.

- Automatic affiliate tracking on every buy button, plus the ability to review orders inside wp-admin.

- Flexible syncing (daily, weekly, or monthly) with content-lock protection so custom edits are not overwritten.

- No technical skills required-designed for fan sites, venue blogs, city guides, and entertainment publishers.

Checkout remains on Ticket Squeeze, preserving the company's no-service-fee & free delivery model, and 100% buyer protection guarantee.

The plugin is free for approved Ticket Squeeze affiliates. Partners who already have an account can request the download; new partners can apply through the affiliate program.

About Ticket Squeeze

Ticket Squeeze is a resale ticket marketplace that supplies authenticated tickets for concerts, sports, theatre, and other live events. The company focuses on transparent pricing, no service fees, free delivery, and a strict seller-vetting process backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. Its affiliate program offers competitive commissions (starting at 10%), lifetime commissions on repeat customers, advanced tracking, and an average order value around $330. For more information, visit ticketsqueeze.

Matthew Smith

Ticket Squeeze

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Ticket Squeeze Launches Free WordPress Plugin, Making Affiliate Integration Effortless for Event Publishers News Provided By Ticket Squeeze October 14, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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