Robin Bronk And Industry Experts To Address AI's Impact On The Entertainment Industry At Chips Global Summit

From left to right: Robin Bronk, Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Lucia Gervino, Aubrey Villalobos and Joy Gorman Wettels

ChIPs Network, the global organization advancing women in tech, law and policy, will host a session on AI in Hollywood at its annual ChIPs Global Summit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robin Bronk, CEO of The Creative Coalition, alongside a panel of leading Hollywood producers, will address the ChIPs Global Summit this October to explore one of Hollywood's most consequential challenges: how artificial intelligence is reshaping creativity, storytelling, ownership and the future of entertainment. The Creative Coalition is the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy arm of the entertainment industry.

This year's Global Summit, "The Next Act: IP, Innovation and Influence,” taking place October 21-23 in Los Angeles, will examine the opportunities, tensions and profound questions emerging as technology transforms the entertainment landscape.

Bronk, accompanied by a panel comprising industry experts Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Lucia Gervino, Aubrey Villalobos and Joy Gorman Wettles, will the address the new paradigm that AI presents to an individual's ownership and control over their image, voice and work, among other challenges the technology presents to those with careers in the creative arts.

“Through the decades, technology has transformed the entertainment industry, pushing innovation and how films, music and other creative work is produced, delivered and consumed over and over again,” said ChIPs Network Executive Director Joan Toth.“While AI's positive impact as a tool in creative and production processes is undisputed, it is also threatening the principles of authorship, ownership and fair use. From the meme-ification of celebrities to deepfakes, what's fair use?

“When you put this in context of the World Economic Forum's prediction that AI-generated content could account for up to 90% of all information on the internet in the near future - the issue of AI's impact is more than a hot topic, it's a five-alarm fire," said Toth.

Bronk who started her career on Capitol Hill, as an intellectual property rights lobbyist and advocate said,“Throughout my career, I have believed that creativity is not simply a cultural asset - it is an economic force, a driver of innovation and an essential expression of our humanity.”

As CEO of The Creative Coalition, Robin Bronk has brought together some of the nation's most influential voices across entertainment, business, media, public policy and the arts to advance issues of national importance. Under her guidance, the organization has launched award-winning public awareness campaigns, forged strategic partnerships and mobilized the entertainment industry to influence public discourse and drive meaningful change. A prominent advocate for the arts and creative community, Bronk has represented The Creative Coalition before Congress, at Congressional hearings and in engagements with the White House, helping bridge the worlds of entertainment, public policy and civic engagement.

Jacque Edmonds Cofer is an executive producer with Disney General Entertainment Company. A longtime writer and television producer, Edmonds Cofer's first network television-writing job was on "Martin." After "Martin," she was the co-executive producer of Fox's "Living Single." Cofer then joined UPN as the executive producer of "Moesha" and the co-executive producer of "Abby." Jacque was also the co-executive producer of the WB's "All about the Andersons," shot a pilot for Paramount Studios based on the Latina singing group "Soluna" and was co-executive producer of the UPN comedy "Cuts." Edmonds Cofer is the creator and executive producer of "Let's Stay Together," BET's first original scripted comedy.

Lucia Gervino serves as Head of Production and Post Divisions at A+E Studios. Gervino is a television and film executive and producer whose leadership career spans Syfy, BET Networks, Amazon Studios and A+E Studios. Having worked at the highest levels of studio leadership and production, Lucia brings an important perspective on how AI is changing what gets made, how it gets made and the business models behind it. She is known for“The Boys,”“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and“The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Aubrey Villalobos Karr is a TV writer/producer. Aubrey's credits include four seasons on DYNASTY (CW) where she was most recently a Co-Executive Producer, and ROYAL PAINS (UCP). She developed and sold a pilot to E! and has developed with CBS Studios, Range Media Partners, A&E and Kroll & Co. Entertainment, among others. She is currently developing multiple projects in both comedy and drama. Aubrey mentors pre-WA writers and assistants who are part of Pre-Lista, the sister community to La Lista, a group that amplifies working Latina writers.

Joy Gorman Wettels is the Founder of JOY COALITION, an impact-producing venture with a focus on purpose-driven content for a global audience. Gorman was previously a partner at Anonymous Content, where she worked closely with legendary producer Steve Golin for 16 years and was integral in the transition of his award-winning management and production entity to a prolific TV studio. As a TV producer, Gorman Wettels has received a Season 2 order on every series she originated. She is currently in post-production on Netflix's“Little House on the Prairie” (2026) and started their S2 room. Joy was lead Executive Producer on four seasons of the groundbreaking hit series“13 Reasons Why” alongside Selena Gomez. Gorman Wettels' upcoming slate includes an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's iconic novel, The Bell Jar with Billie Eilish and Sarah Polley; and The Baroness, an original musical inspired by The Sound of Music.

About the ChIPs Global Summit

The ChIPs Global Summit brings together leaders across technology, law, policy and innovation for two days of connection, conversation and forward-looking programming. This year's theme, The Next Act: IP, Innovation & Influence, explores how women and allies are shaping what comes next across the global innovation landscape.

Olivia Moorer

ChIPs Network

+1 773-750-1798

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Robin Bronk and Industry Experts to Address AI's Impact on the Entertainment Industry at ChIPs Global Summit News Provided By ChIPs Network Inc October 14, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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