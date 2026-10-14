Poland Demands Wartime Arms Output Across Europe as Russia Surges
(MENAFN) Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz called on Tuesday for Europe to shift its weapons and ammunition factories to a wartime footing, warning that Russia’s military build-up leaves no room for delay, according to a Polish state news agency.
He also pressed the European Union to permit emergency defense purchases from NATO allies outside the bloc.
After meeting European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in Warsaw to discuss strengthening European military capabilities, speeding up arms production and securing defense supply chains, Kosiniak-Kamysz delivered his message: “I personally favor switching to wartime mode in the production of weapons and ammunition throughout Europe.”
Russia, he argued, is already operating that way and is not waiting for anyone, while Europe can no longer afford complacency.
The minister named three priority areas for European defense investment: affordable long-range precision-strike capabilities, drones and counter-drone systems, and artificial intelligence.
He also pushed for more flexible procurement rules, saying urgent orders should be opened to NATO allies outside the EU when European manufacturers cannot deliver the necessary equipment fast enough.
“We also propose that, in the case of critical purchases requiring rapid delivery, when it is not possible to obtain this equipment in the European Union, we should open up to our NATO allies who will be able to help us,” he said.
The proposal exposes a tension in European defense policy between building up the EU’s domestic arms industry and the immediate need to acquire military capabilities as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.
It could also affect defense manufacturers in non-EU NATO countries, including Türkiye, Britain and the US, though the Polish minister did not name any specific countries or suppliers.
He also pressed the European Union to permit emergency defense purchases from NATO allies outside the bloc.
After meeting European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in Warsaw to discuss strengthening European military capabilities, speeding up arms production and securing defense supply chains, Kosiniak-Kamysz delivered his message: “I personally favor switching to wartime mode in the production of weapons and ammunition throughout Europe.”
Russia, he argued, is already operating that way and is not waiting for anyone, while Europe can no longer afford complacency.
The minister named three priority areas for European defense investment: affordable long-range precision-strike capabilities, drones and counter-drone systems, and artificial intelligence.
He also pushed for more flexible procurement rules, saying urgent orders should be opened to NATO allies outside the EU when European manufacturers cannot deliver the necessary equipment fast enough.
“We also propose that, in the case of critical purchases requiring rapid delivery, when it is not possible to obtain this equipment in the European Union, we should open up to our NATO allies who will be able to help us,” he said.
The proposal exposes a tension in European defense policy between building up the EU’s domestic arms industry and the immediate need to acquire military capabilities as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.
It could also affect defense manufacturers in non-EU NATO countries, including Türkiye, Britain and the US, though the Polish minister did not name any specific countries or suppliers.
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