Tamil Nadu Announces 2027 Board Exam Schedule Plus Two Exams To Begin On March 3

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday released the timetable for the 2027 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Plus One arrear and Plus Two public examinations, setting out examination dates and the proposed schedule for results.

The examinations will be conducted during March and April, while practical examinations for Plus Two students will begin in February.

More than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC and Plus Two public examinations during the current academic year.

According to the schedule announced by the Minister, Plus Two public examinations will begin on March 3 and conclude on March 29.

The timetable covers Tamil and other language papers along with the remaining subjects.

Practical examinations for Plus Two students will be held from February 8 to February 18, ahead of the written examinations.

The announcement gives students and schools a clear timeframe to organise preparations for both components of the examination.

Plus One arrear examinations are scheduled to begin on March 5 and continue until April 1.

These examinations are intended for candidates appearing for papers they have yet to clear.

The results of the higher secondary examinations are reportedly scheduled for publication on May 7.

Students will therefore have to complete their written examinations by the dates specified in the timetable before awaiting the announcement of results.

For Class 10 students, the SSLC public examinations will begin on March 17 and conclude on April 12.

Model examinations will be conducted from February 19 to February 26, giving students an opportunity to assess their preparation before the public examinations.

The SSLC results are reportedly expected to be announced on May 20.

The release of the timetable follows the usual practice of announcing public examination schedules around October, midway through the academic year.

An early announcement allows schools to plan the completion of lessons, revision sessions and examination preparation.

The schedule places the Plus Two practical examinations first, followed by the written examinations for higher secondary students and then the SSLC examinations.

The examination period will extend into April, with the proposed result announcements following in May.

With more than 15 lakh candidates expected across the SSLC and Plus Two examinations, the timetable marks a significant stage in preparations for the annual board examinations and provides students with the dates around which to organise their revision.