Attempt To Exert Pressure On Constitutional Bodies, Eknath Shinde Targets INDIA Bloc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition INDIA Bloc, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday alleged that marching towards the Supreme Court to exert pressure on the judiciary is a direct insult to constitutional institutions.

Addressing the media after a weekly Cabinet meeting, he claimed, "Holding the Constitution in one hand while pressuring constitutional bodies with the other, is a clear attempt to create anarchy in the country, which will strictly not be tolerated."

Shinde emphasised that organising protests to pressurise an apex constitutional body like the Supreme Court is a serious matter.

He noted that the Constitution provides independent status to institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, and any attempt to undermine them amounts to disrespecting the constitutional framework itself.

"The possibility of foreign powers conspiring behind these demonstrations cannot be ruled out," he alleged, warning the public to stay vigilant against forces attempting to instigate instability. He further stated that creating distrust against constitutional bodies to build false narratives is detrimental to national interest.

Shinde further informed that the Maharashtra Cabinet passed a congratulatory resolution honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public leadership (serving as Chief Minister and Prime Minister), which will be formally sent to him.

He highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, India's global stature has soared, with 36 nations conferring their highest civilian honours upon him. Contrasting India's economic trajectory, he noted that prior to 2014, India was counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies, whereas today it stands among the top five global economies and is advancing toward the fourth spot.

With the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, over 25 crore people have risen out of multidimensional poverty, and nearly 80 crore citizens receive food grain support.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Shinde remarked that late Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams of abrogation of Article 370 and building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya remained pending under the Congress' rule but were fulfilled under PM Modi.

"During Congress rule, terror attacks were met with mere diplomatic letters. Following Pahalgam, PM Modi's leadership ensured the destruction of terror launchpads inside Pakistan, showing the world a new India that does not write letters but delivers a direct response," he alleged.

Turning to the agricultural crisis in the state, Shinde informed that the severe drought situation led the government to expand the list of declared drought-hit talukas from 265 to 305. The state is offering 12 major relief concessions, including loan recovery stays, debt restructuring, student fee waivers, and fodder and water supply assistance. He announced that Rs 5,000 financial aid each will be deposited directly into the accounts of drought-affected farmers before Diwali.

"The primary right over the state treasury belongs to the farmers and we will not leave them in the lurch," he assured.

A central team has already conducted inspections across affected areas, and PM Modi held a 30-minute discussion with Shinde, assuring full central support alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Questioning the Opposition's priorities, Shinde asked, "In times of drought, what is more important-the farmers or protests against the Supreme Court?"

Concluding his address, he remarked, "Modi doesn't care about detractors; he keeps working. A lion is not frightened by the noise of jackals," reiterating that the nation's path remains focussed on development, national security, and farmer welfare.