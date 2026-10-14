Samrat Choudhary Flags Off Bike Rally In Patna Transfers Rs 112.52 Crore To Flood-Hit Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday carried out two initiatives, flagging off the state's bike contingent for the National Unity Day Parade-2026 and transferring Rs 112.52 crore in agricultural input subsidy to farmers affected by floods and excessive rainfall.

Samrat Choudhary flagged off the Bihar bike contingent from the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The team will participate in the national bike rally and events associated with the National Unity Day Parade-2026, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the rally, the contingent will travel through various states, representing Bihar and conveying messages of national unity, discipline and patriotism.

The Chief Minister encouraged the participants and extended his best wishes for their journey and representation of the state at the national level.

In a separate initiative, Samrat Choudhary transferred Rs 112.52 crore in agricultural input subsidy to 2,48,704 farmers whose crops were damaged by floods and excessive rainfall in late August.

An event in this regard was held at the main Secretariat in Patna.

The amount was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of 2,48,704 farmers across Bihar to provide financial assistance following crop damage caused by floods and heavy rainfall in the last week of August 2026.

The transfer forms part of the state's relief measures for farmers affected by adverse weather conditions.

Bihar has witnessed severe flooding during this monsoon season, affecting several districts across North and Central Bihar, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Munger, among others.

Heavy rainfall and reports of a glacier-related event in Nepal have contributed to the flood situation.

More than 55 lakh people have reportedly been affected across the state.

Rising water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi and other rivers have inundated residential areas, submerging numerous houses and causing widespread disruption to daily life.