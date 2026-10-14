Reliance Consumer Products Enters Dairy Market With Joyland Milk In TN

RCPL Enters Dairy Market with Joyland Launch

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), today announced the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu, marking its strategic entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market.

Made with authentic dairy ingredients and priced at Rs 20, Joyland brings consumers in the state a range that combines the goodness of dairy with flavours such as Strawberry and Vanilla. The launch extends RCPL's Total Beverage portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class products to consumers at accessible prices. Staying true to the company's promise of 'Global Quality at Affordable Price', Joyland offers authentic taste and a quality dairy experience in a convenient, ready-to-drink format, as per the press release.

Strategic Vision for Dairy Beverages

T Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said in a statement,“Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL's portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers. With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India.”

Distribution and Nationwide Rollout

Backed by RCPL's distribution infrastructure, retail scale and consumer insights, Joyland is available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect.

The launch reflects the company's long-term commitment to the ready-to-drink dairy market, with plans to introduce additional flavours and expand into multiple dairy beverage categories. Following its launch in Tamil Nadu, Joyland will be progressively rolled out across India. (ANI)

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