Disha Salian Probe: Lawyer Claims Conspiracy Linking SSR, Aryan Khan

In a dramatic shift in the ongoing probe into the death of Disha Salian, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing the family of the deceased, has levelled explosive allegations regarding the trajectory of the investigation. As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) marks one month since taking over the probe, Ojha claimed that the investigation has unearthed a deep-rooted conspiracy interconnecting the Disha Salian case with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the high-profile Aryan Khan drug case. Advocate Ojha confirmed today that he has formally submitted fresh, "crucial digital material"-including a pen drive, video evidence, digital records from June 1 to June 8, 2020, and details concerning several key witnesses, such as Shivani Sharma, whose social media activity during that period is now under scrutiny.

Allegations of a Three-Fold Conspiracy

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Advocate Ojha asserted that the investigation has reached a pivotal juncture where multiple high-profile matters converge. "We have provided evidence to the CBI that proves how Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's cases are linked. The digital footprints, including call logs and tower locations, show that investigative agencies were closing in on key figures, including Aaditya Thackeray and Rhea Chakraborty, before a counter-conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated," Ojha stated.

Aryan Khan Case a 'Diversionary Measure'

Expanding on the scope of the alleged conspiracy, Ojha further claimed that the controversy surrounding the Aryan Khan drug case was intentionally fabricated as a diversionary measure. "The evidence we have submitted includes statements and records from Pooja Dadlani and other concerned parties, which contradict the bribery allegations levelled against Wankhede. It was a well-planned conspiracy by certain high-ranking officials to protect influential individuals and derail the investigation into the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput cases," Ojha alleged.

Misuse of Power and 'Benami Transactions' Alleged

The legal counsel asserted that the legal team has documented comprehensive evidence detailing "benami transactions" and professional misconduct involving senior officials. According to Ojha, the conspiracy involved the systematic misuse of public machinery and misappropriation of public funds, offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CBI Probe at 'Calm Before the Storm' Stage

Addressing public concerns over the pace of the ongoing probe, Adv. Ojha cautioned that the current silence should not be mistaken for inaction, describing the present phase as the "calm before the storm." "This is an extremely sensitive matter involving powerful figures, including those of Police Commissioner rank and political heavyweights. The CBI is mandated by the High Court to investigate every angle thoroughly. We are building a rock-solid foundation. We have deliberately withheld certain 'trump cards' which will be presented before the court when the time is right," he added.

While the CBI has yet to issue an official statement regarding the fresh digital evidence submitted today, these explosive revelations from the family's advocate have significantly intensified the scope and stakes of the agency's probe.

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