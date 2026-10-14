Land Grab Case: DMK MLA TM Rajendran, 5 Others Booked In TN's Tenkasi

Land Grab Allegations Against DMK MLA

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police in Tenkasi district have registered a land grab case against six individuals, including a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), following allegations by a differently abled man that his property was fraudulently transferred.

A disabled man named Murugaiya, who resides in the Akkamalai area of Coimbatore district, reportedly owns around nine acres of land in Thirumalapuram, near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district. Murugaiya recently lodged a complaint at the Tenkasi District Superintendent of Police's office, alleging that DMK MLA TM Rajendran, who represents the Kadayanallur Assembly constituency, had fraudulently registered the land in his name without a legal heirship certificate. He sought action against the MLA and those allegedly involved in the transaction.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the complaint, the Tenkasi District Crime Branch Police have registered a case against six people, including the Kadayanallur MLA, his brother, a deputy tahsildar, a village administrative officer and a survey department official. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Complainant Approaches Minister

Meanwhile, Murugaiya appeared for an inquiry today in connection with another petition he had submitted to the District Collector's office regarding the alleged land grab. At the time, Minister Rajiv, the minister in charge of Tenkasi district and holding the Environment and Climate Change portfolio, was visiting the District Collector's office. Murugaiya and his family members stopped the minister's vehicle at the entrance to the Collectorate and complained that the Kadayanallur MLA had allegedly encroached upon the disabled man's land and that no action had been taken in the matter.

Responding to their complaint, Minister Rajiv immediately summoned the District Collector's assistant and instructed the official to conduct a proper inquiry into the matter and inform Murugaiya of the outcome.

Government's Stance on Encroachment

Earlier, in September, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister S Ramesh said strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the alleged illegal encroachment and transfer of temple properties, irrespective of their political affiliation. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, the Minister said devotees and members of the spiritual community could approach the HR & CE Department with documentary evidence regarding alleged encroachment of temple properties during the previous DMK regime. (ANI)

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