'A Home World Cup Before Retirement Is A Blessing,' Says Sikandar Raza

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has described the chance to play an ODI World Cup on home soil before retiring from international cricket as a 'blessing', adding that the 2027 tournament will also let the world experience the beauty and hospitality of his country.

Zimbabwe will co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia, with Raza's team scheduled to play its league matches in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

The 40-year-old, approaching the final phase of his career, said playing in a home World Cup would be special for him personally.

“Every cricketer dreams of having retired or of retiring after a World Cup. The fact that I am coming to the end of my career as well, so to have an opportunity to play a home World Cup is certainly a blessing for me from a personal point of view,” Raza said at an event as quoted by Cricinfo.

He also expressed hope that the tournament would help showcase Zimbabwe and the wider African continent to international visitors.

“From a collective point of view, I do think the world really needs to see what Africa has to offer - the beauty, the crowd, and the vibe and everything that we have to offer in Zimbabwe, especially. The world deserves to see it. For people who will find time to travel to Zimbabwe to watch the World Cup, it will be an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Raza also welcomed the proposed World Cup format, which will feature a first round involving three teams, with the winner progressing to join the top 11 sides in two groups of six. The competition will then move to the Super Seven stage before the knockout rounds.

“I quite like the Super Seven idea. I think the teams that play well deserve to have more games at the World Cup,” he said.

The Zimbabwe captain acknowledged that securing a home advantage at an International Cricket Council (ICC) event could be difficult because of the governing body's control over playing conditions. However, he said the team would look to make the most of whatever opportunities were available.

“We will try our best to gain some home advantage, but for ICC events it's very difficult because the curators – ICC is basically in control of everything,” Raza said.

“But yes, we will try and take some advantage where we can – fair advantage, that is. We are really excited that our new stadium will be launched in the next few months, and I do think we have fixtures there early next year as well, so we're really looking forward,” he added.