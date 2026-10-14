UK Men's Sheds Association Strengthens Board With New Trustee Appointments

The UK Men's Sheds Association (UKMSA) has appointed seven new trustees to its Board, strengthening the charity's skills, experience and geographic reach as it continues to support the growing Men's Sheds movement across the UK.

The new Board includes two financially qualified Trustees, as well as new expertise in commercial and leadership, technology and AI, health and wellbeing, social research, strategy, operations and community development.

“At a time when many charities have reported challenges in attracting people to trustee roles, the quality and the number of applications emphasizes the growing profile of Men's Sheds and the appeal of UKMSA's work as a charity,“said Rob Lloyd, chair of trustees.

“With 40 applications, we have recruited very specifically against gaps identified by the Board's skills audit. The new Board brings expertise, and we have increased the number of people who also bring the lived experience of being a Shedder. This grassroots connection is vital for the movement we exist to support.”

Strong connection to the Men's Sheds movement

Of UKMSA's new Board, 57% are active Shedders, with two members also serving as UKMSA volunteer Ambassadors.

The Board continues to have representation across all four UK nations, with at least one trustee based in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The seven new trustees are:

David Algar - Trustee

David has worked in large consumer goods companies with a broad academic background spanning economics, international relations, psychology and politics.

David has also published books on Men's Health, bringing a particular interest in the social issues affecting men and the wider context in which Men's Sheds operate.

Josh Gooch - Trustee

Josh is Strategy & Operations Manager at LEGO Digital Play. He works closely with senior leadership to shape strategy, drive cross-functional priorities and support organisational growth.

Previously, Josh spent five years in strategy consulting at PwC Strategy&, advising organisations across a range of sectors on strategic and operational challenges.

Andrew Machin - Trustee and Treasurer

Andrew is an active Shedder and brings more than 30 years' experience working in finance and governance across the NHS and charity sector. As Treasurer, he will provide financial leadership and strengthen the Board's oversight of the charity's financial management and governance.

Kerry Millett - Trustee, Shedder

Kerry co-founded the award-winning Broadstairs Town Shed, established in 2014 as a Shed for everyone aged 50 and over.

As a primary driver and trustee behind Broadstairs Town Team Ltd., Kerry has extensive experience in community development and engagement. She frequently writes features, gives talks and advocates for community initiatives.

Bruce Newlands - Trustee, Shedder

Bruce is an award-winning architect and co-founder of The Inverclyde Shed - Meet, Make, Grow & Share. He is particularly passionate about creating opportunities for intergenerational learning, bringing people together to share knowledge, develop practical skills and learn from one another.

Rob Parker - Trustee, Audit & Risk Committee

Rob is a qualified accountant with more than 30 years' experience in multi-site, consumer-facing businesses. His career has included senior leadership roles in a range of retail businesses, including as both CFO and CEO of Topps Tiles Plc.

His commercial, financial and strategic experience will bring additional strength to UKMSA's approach to organisational risk, business development and consideration of future partnerships.

Professor Denise Turner - Trustee

Professor Denise Turner brings extensive experience spanning social work, sociology, psychotherapy and academic research.

Denise is a Professor of Social Work at the University of Hertfordshire. Her expertise will strengthen UKMSA's understanding of social issues, research and the wider factors that influence men's health, wellbeing, connection and community.

A Board equipped for the future

The new intake includes people who are new to charity trustee roles, alongside trustees with extensive experience across the voluntary sector. This brings a balance of fresh perspectives and established charity governance experience.

“Men's Sheds are a grassroots movement: as a national support body for them UKMSA is a growing national charity operating in an increasingly complex environment.

We now have even more Shedders around the Board table, alongside people with other relevant expertise to help us deliver 'a Shed for everyone who wants one'.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who applied, and to the new Trustees for the contribution they will make to the Men's Sheds movement,” said Rob Lloyd.

The Board also retains significant experience in its key leadership and governance roles, including Chris Griffiths, Vice Chair Andrew Johnston, People Committee Chair Jo Philips, and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee Mark O'Neil,

Continuing to benefit from experience

John Latchford stepped down as a UKMSA trustee in August 2026, having reached the point where he was no longer eligible for re-election under the terms of the organisation's Constitution.

However, recognising the depth of John's experience and the significant number of new trustees joining the Board in October, UKMSA has asked John to remain involved with the Board in a non-voting advisory capacity.

His continued involvement will provide valuable continuity and organisational knowledge as the new Board settles into its roles.

Mike Jenn, founder of UKMSA, remains President.

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