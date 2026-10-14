Duterte Trial Narrows to One Charge: Unexplained Wealth
(MENAFN) Philippine House prosecutors dropped three of four impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, leaving a single unexplained-wealth charge for the Senate impeachment court to try, according to media reports.
An English-language Philippine newspaper reported that the abandoned counts include alleged misuse of confidential funds and an alleged assassination plot. The Senate impeachment court accepted the withdrawal, so the trial will go ahead on one charge only.
“Today, the prosecution respectfully manifests that it will no longer pursue three of them,” lead prosecutor Jinky Luistro told the court. “It will stand on one, and that is article two on unexplained wealth.”
The move means Duterte can now be convicted or acquitted solely on Article II, which accuses her of holding unexplained and undeclared wealth.
Observers see the withdrawal as a major scaling back of the case. The discarded articles covered two of the most prominent allegations against her: the alleged misuse of confidential funds, and alleged grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
A conviction could bar Duterte from seeking public office, including the presidency in 2028.
An English-language Philippine newspaper reported that the abandoned counts include alleged misuse of confidential funds and an alleged assassination plot. The Senate impeachment court accepted the withdrawal, so the trial will go ahead on one charge only.
“Today, the prosecution respectfully manifests that it will no longer pursue three of them,” lead prosecutor Jinky Luistro told the court. “It will stand on one, and that is article two on unexplained wealth.”
The move means Duterte can now be convicted or acquitted solely on Article II, which accuses her of holding unexplained and undeclared wealth.
Observers see the withdrawal as a major scaling back of the case. The discarded articles covered two of the most prominent allegations against her: the alleged misuse of confidential funds, and alleged grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
A conviction could bar Duterte from seeking public office, including the presidency in 2028.
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