Azerbaijan, Cambodia Discuss Cooperation In Global Organizations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Cambodia exchanged views on mutual support within international organizations on October 14.

This was reported by the Public Relations and Press Office of the Azerbaijani Parliament following a visit to the Parliament by a Cambodian delegation led by Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The Prime Minister of Cambodia first visited the plenary hall of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The guests then visited the memorial hall dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, where they viewed exhibits depicting various periods of his life and political career. Hun Manet left a message in the memorial book.

A meeting between the two sides subsequently took place.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova stated that the visit clearly demonstrated the high level of relations between Cambodia and Azerbaijan. She noted that the Cambodian prime minister's participation in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during his visit demonstrated Cambodia's commitment to dialogue and to promoting peace and security throughout the region.

During the meeting, the important role of high-level meetings in developing bilateral relations was emphasized. In this regard, the significance of the meeting between the Cambodian prime minister and President Ilham Aliyev two days earlier, as well as the talks held and documents signed, was highlighted.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the mutual support provided by Azerbaijan and Cambodia within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, CICA, and other international organizations, as well as with the effective cooperation established between the two countries.

The prospects for developing interparliamentary relations were discussed, and the important role of cooperation between legislative bodies in advancing bilateral relations was highlighted. It was noted that the parliaments of the two countries cooperate closely within such important parliamentary platforms as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament recalled her official visit to Cambodia in November 2022, during which she met with Hun Sen, who was then prime minister and is now president of the Senate, and held other meetings. She also emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the National Assembly of Cambodia. It was noted that, during that visit, the Parliament of Azerbaijan was granted observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Political relations between the two countries were also discussed. In this regard, the sides emphasized the close cooperation established between Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the Cambodian People's Party.

Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and shared his impressions of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, which had taken place two days earlier. He noted that the meeting had provided an opportunity for a productive exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations across various areas.

The prime minister also spoke about other meetings held during his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that fruitful discussions had taken place on the economy, education, the defense industry, trade, tourism, and the expansion of people-to-people ties.

The Cambodian prime minister also emphasized the importance of humanitarian ties, noting with satisfaction that hundreds of young Cambodians had graduated from higher education institutions in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period and that this practice continues today.

The sides noted that, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, the positive political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Cambodia creates favorable opportunities for further expanding cooperation across various areas.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.